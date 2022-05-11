The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Launches Bilingual Packaging on Top Product Lines to Serve Canadian Retail Demand

Planting Hope's investment in bilingual packaging will enable the Company to sell products to grocery retailers across Canada

Major Canadian grocery retailers have expressed keen interest in Planting Hope's Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics, and RightRice® brands

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce it is creating compliant bilingual packaging to serve Canadian retail grocery channels.

"Canadian-compliant bilingual packaging will allow Planting Hope to enter major Canadian retailers and reach both Francophone and Anglophone consumers across Canadian grocery markets," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Investing in Canadian market-specific packaging across our top selling items will enable us to meet the demand we have been receiving from Canadian consumers and retailers for our plant-based, planet-friendly products."

Planting Hope has received significant interest in Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and RightRice® Veggie Rice from major Canadian grocery retailers both through its presence at the Canadian Health Food Association NOW conference in Vancouver in April 2022, and through its Canadian market broker, LeBeau Excel. Canadian market-compliant bilingual packaging is required to hold shelf space at most national Canadian retailers; only smaller retail chains and independents will accept product stickered with Canadian-compliant ingredients and nutritional information.

Initial products to be launched in Canada in Q3 2022 with bilingual packaging will be:

Five flavors of Hope and Sesame® in shelf-stable 1L cartons: Barista, Original, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut

Five RightRice® flavors: Original, Garlic Herb, Cilantro Lime, Spanish, Lemon Pepper

Three RightRice® Risotto flavors: Creamy Parmesan, Wild Mushroom, Basil Pesto

Three Mozaics Real Veggie Chips flavors in 3.5oz bags: Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa

Caption: Canadian-compliant bilingual packaging for Mozaics, Hope and Sesame®, and RightRice®

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

(818) 383-3929

becca@rkpr.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Forward-Looking Statements

