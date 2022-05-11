Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Automatic Gate Opening Systems Market are expected to reach US$ 6.34 Bn by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic gate opening system market is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of around 7.5% over the decade. Market expansion is predicted to be driven by increasing usage for providing security features that regulate access to secured areas. These systems are used as an entrance to premises or facilities and also helped in controlling vehicular activity.

Automatic gate openings save time by eliminating the need to physically open gates to get access to a place, whether it's residential or commercial. They are especially useful during rainfall or other inclement weather conditions. Unlocking an electric gate can be done in several ways. Remote control, card readers, and keypads are some of the options, while more advanced automatic gates have sensors that sense certain signals for access.

Automatic gates are sturdy, long-lasting, and come in a variety of sizes. It is a property's first security system, providing a sense of safety. A maglock can be installed on the door for enhanced security. When the door is closed, the maglock is activated by an electromagnet. They can exert a force of 500 kg or more, making it significantly more difficult to open the door.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Increasing application of automatic barriers across transportation hubs and residential areas to enhance security and safety around these areas is estimated to fuel growth of the automatic barriers market.

Each automatic gate opening system requires motors and an access control system for operations, in which there is more than one access control system implemented for one motor.

Military and industries are major end users of automatic gate opening systems due to the requirement of high security and restrictions at such places.

Automatic bollards are primarily used across high-security areas such as airports, defence sites, industries, hotels, and government buildings, among others. Bollards are now available with lights or glowing tapes at the top to avoid accidents and other related issues.

"Upsurge in arrogation of security and regulated access in restricted areas such as military, industries, residential, etc., using different types of gates to restrict unwanted persons, and increasing technological advancements for security reasons, are driving market expansion" says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic gate opening system market is consolidated with the presence of key manufacturers along with small-scale manufacturing companies.

Prominent market players included in the report are The Chamberlain Group, FAAC Group, Nice S.p.A, CAME BPT UK, Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd., Dtec Entrematic, and others.

Key market participants are focusing on growth through acquisitions, collaborations, and entry into emerging markets. They are adopting new technologies for advancements in automatic gate opening systems.

Conclusion

Automatic gate openings are widely used in residential, military, and industrial applications. Automatic gate openings see major usage at military bases as these require the highest security, which is the main usage of automatic gate opening systems in the first place.

Development of high-tech gate openers that can unlock doors remotely will significantly increase the sales of automatic gate opening systems over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global automatic gate opening system market that contains an industry analysis of 2017-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, form of gate, source of power, component, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

