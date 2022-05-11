Fabled Copper Corp.: Surface Geophysics Outlines Parallel EM Conductor to the Eagle Vein at Davis Keays

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: FABL; FSE: XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, the Magnum Mine UAV Done Mission, the Magnum, the Neil UAV Drone Mission, the Neil, EM-1, Ram Creek, Davis Keays Eagle UAV Drone Mission, sampling and now the results of surface geophysics over Davis Keays Eagle Vein area." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3- Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Location

Preamble

Minor follow-up exploration activity took place during the 1950s and early 1960s, with activity

increasing significantly during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The work resulted in recognition of numerous copper occurrences within the Neil Property, the most significant of which are the Magnum Vein (Churchill Copper) and the Eagle Vein (Davis Keays). The Lady vein system at the Lady Luck Occurrence also received minor underground development work from 1969 - 1970. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4- Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Mine

More details on the past history, 2021 UAV drone mission and sampling have been made public in the April 27th and May 4th release.

The 2021 exploration mandate was to prospect the area surrounding the Davis-Keays adits and the Eagle Vein. As previously reported the entrances to adits 6,950, 6,400 and 5,940 of the Davis-Keays past developed mine were located on the west side of the slope at elevations of 2,115 to 1,795 meters and at least 6 other parallel veins were located and sampled.

Detailed ground VLF-Electromagnetics ("EM") and Total Field Magnetics surveys were completed along the old switchback dozer trail, downslope from the Davis-Keays 6400 adit. Approximately 2 km. of surveying was completed .The geophysical crew then proceeded down the trail and was picked-up on Yedhe Creek, near an old campsite. See Figures 5, and 6 below

Figure 5

Figure 6

As you can see, closer detailed evaluation of the drone mission hill shade model clearly shows striations or linear features which are interpreted to represent vein structures and the survey area to the northwest on the west side of the mountain face. See Figure 7 below.

Figure 7- Hill Shade Digital Model with Veins and geophysical Survey Area

The plotted VLF-EM data clearly outlines a Fraser filtered anomaly striking parallel to the Eagle vein, 160 meters northwest of the 5,950 level adit. See figure 8.

Figure 8 - VLF -EM Data and Conductor Axis

If one goes to the east side exposure of the Eagle vein the northwest EM conductor axis is plotted below. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - 2021 East Side Eagle Vein, Adit is 3 meters x 3 meters in dimensions

Going Forwards

Additional releases on the 2021 exploration program of the Eagle Vein area containing underground inspection and finally structural interpretation on the Davis Keays Eagle vein deposit will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

