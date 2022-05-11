Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the proposed reflection seismic survey, announced on April 20th, 2022, has now commenced on its Highlands West ("Highlands") lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The reflection seismic survey is being executed by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. ("Hasbrouck") on the company's 5,960-acre Highlands property. The results of the survey will provide a more detailed understanding of the geological formation on the property, including:

Basin lows

Bedrock topography

Volcanic basin sediments

Defining shapes and boundaries of the infilled basins

Identifying structures & formations that are present within the infill sediments

The reflection seismic survey is an important step in generating a detailed map of the property's sub-terranean floor. In turn, the company can utilize these results to determine a list of potential drill targets.

Scotch Creek CEO, David Ryan, commented, "We expect this survey to provide us with the necessary information to model the sub-surface layers of our Highlands property. These models will assist in identifying high priority drill targets."

