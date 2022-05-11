New Tool Helps Investors Participate in a Greener Future

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today launched Carbon Offsets to clients in Western Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. This new feature is available through IMPACT, Interactive Brokers' mobile trading app for sustainable investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006418/en/

Carbon Offsets available in IMPACT by Interactive Brokers (Photo: Business Wire)

Air travel and other daily activities produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Building on the simplicity of IMPACT, investors can now use the Carbon Offsets tool to select from common greenhouse-gas emitting activities or enter a specific amount of carbon to offset. Interactive Brokers seamlessly sources and retires the Carbon Credits at the appropriate agencies enabling investors to fully or partially reduce their carbon footprints.

"Sustainability and environmental consciousness are not isolated aspects, they speak to a collective culture. A culture that is aware of the interconnected nature of our global community. As a result, we continue to develop products that are in service to this collective culture," said Will Peterffy, ESG Director at Interactive Brokers. "Carbon Offsets makes it easy for our clients to participate in the emerging collective culture dedicated to stewarding our planet while investing in companies that further align with their values through the IMPACT app."

Interactive Brokers collaborated with Sustain.Life to provide emissions data for each carbon emitting activity available in the app. Sustain.Life's SaaS platform helps companies across industries reduce their environmental impact by providing ESG tools that enable the measurement and management of their carbon emissions. The Carbon Offsets tool is available in the IMPACT app for clients of IB IE, IB UK, IB HK and IB SG.

For more information on Carbon Offsets, disclosures, and to download the IMPACT app, visit:

United Kingdom: https://impact.interactivebrokers.co.uk/

Western Europe: https://impact.interactivebrokers.ie/

Hong Kong: https://impact.interactivebrokers.com.hk/

Singapore: https://impact.interactivebrokers.com.sg/

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006418/en/

Contacts:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com