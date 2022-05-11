Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT") is pleased to announce the Company's first US demonstration trial on stone fruit, with a conventional cherry grower in Washington. The trial began during the mid-April bloom period and will continue through summer harvest.

The United States is the world's second-largest cherry producer, second only to Turkey,(1) with cherries representing the most acreage of all stone fruits. There are an estimated 85,000 acres of sweet cherries in the US,(2) with Washington, California and Oregon growing almost 90% of the country's total yield. There are an additional 32,000 acres of tart cherries grown in the US, of which 75% are in Michigan.(3)

"This initial stone fruit trial marks BVT's entry into the important US stone fruit market," said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "In addition to cherries, stone fruits include peaches, nectarines, plums, prunes, and apricots, all grown on more than 270,000 acres(4) of farmland in the US. This is a very attractive crop grouping for BVT because of their high use of paid pollination hives, with over 75% of cherry acres(5) using pollination services."

The trial is being conducted to achieve a proof of concept for greater yield with BVT's natural precision agriculture system. It uses BVT's proprietary Vectorite with CR-7 (Clonostachys rosea CR-7) biological fungicide, applied through the process of bee vectoring directly onto cherry blooms.





Image 1: The Washington site of the cherry trial with BVT's VectorHive honeybee dispensers attached to honeybee hives.

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3903/123515_b6989b64a4b06ad5_002full.jpg





Image 2: The Washington site of the cherry trial with BVT's VectorHive honeybee dispensers attached to honeybee hives.

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3903/123515_b6989b64a4b06ad5_003full.jpg

"Pollination is a vital element of stone fruit production," said Ian Collinson, Sales Manager at BVT "When a cherry grows, it's because a bee pollinated a flower. So why not have those bees do double duty and carry biological products for disease control and plant health to those flowers at the same time?"

Now that the bloom period is over, the crop is developing on the trees. Yield data will be available once crops are harvested in late spring and into summer.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

