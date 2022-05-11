Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies President Janet Reiser Chosen For 'Women in Hydrogen 50' by Hydrogen Economist

NEWTOWN, PA, and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(Frankfurt:JLM0) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Janet Reiser, President of its wholly owned subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies, LLC ("HT"), has been chosen for the "Women in Hydrogen 50" which profiles 50 influential and boundary-pushing women in the growing hydrogen sector.

Ms. Reiser was selected for, and will be profiled as, one of 10 women in the Technology & Innovation category.

The Women in Hydrogen 50 initiative is presented by Hydrogen Economist, a publication of London based PE Media Network.

Ms. Reiser is an experienced policy maker, senior executive, program manager with over 35 years of experience in energy management, engineering, construction, and telecommunications. Prior to joining HT, she ran the governmental Alaska Energy Authority. She is experienced in all phases of enterprise development and operations as well as in executive and technical management. She is a Chemical Engineer by education.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures, commented, "We are proud but not the least bit surprised that Janet was included in the inaugural Women in Hydrogen 50. We believe that she will be an important figure not only for JEV and its rapidly developing hydrogen business, but for the overall global energy transition."

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it power generation plants, district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pulp and paper mills or large venue halls, HT has a reliable, efficient, and clean solution for your needs.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with active investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates producing oil and gas assets in the US Mid-Continent, predominantly in Oklahoma.

*Grand View Market Research, 2020

