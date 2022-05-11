Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: OCM) (the "Company or "Casa") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its Congress gold deposit located in Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona. As detailed in the Company's news release of May 4, 2022, a 10,000-foot contract has been awarded to Godbe LLC.

Since purchasing the Congress property, Casa has compiled all available technical data concerning the former mining operations. Documented mining operations, at intervals from 1880 to 1980 produced 426,000 ounces of gold, followed from 1982 to 1988 by poorly documented operations that may have produced about 75,000 ounces.

The purpose of the current program, which is Casa's initial drilling of the historic Congress gold mine, is to obtain further information concerning gold-bearing structures that were identified but never developed. Additionally, the drilling program has been designed to investigate nearby underexplored areas that were identified to have geologically similar characteristics and maybe the extensions of the Congress and Niagara veins. Incomplete records indicate potential mineral zones but there are no NI 43-101 compliant resources.





Casa's drill program is being guided by a Registered Professional Geologist who will supervise drilling operations, take custody of drill cores and manage core records and sampling. Samples will be processed at an independent ISO-9000 certified commercial analytical laboratory and results will be released following receipt and confirmation.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, comments that "We are very pleased to have acquired the Congress Mine that was idle for so many years. We wish to acknowledge the cooperation of the former owners and local authorities in helping us resume exploration of this exciting deposit. Further news releases will report details of our progress".

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

