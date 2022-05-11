Partnership growth helps customers scale, speed time to market

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced the expansion of its Soracom Partner Space program to new members throughout the Americas and Europe. The program now reaches more than 800 best-in-class members throughout the world, including more than 100 certified partners representing hardware, software, solutions and integration services. The addition of these members will help IoT innovators accelerate time to market with as-needed access to complementary, best-in-class solutions and services that are ready to integrate at every level of the IoT stack.

The Soracom Partner Space enables partners to access live opportunities and technical collaborations to provide services to IoT innovators around the world. In turn, customers are able to find trusted partners who will help them bring solutions to market and scale more quickly, create differentiators, and simplify the IoT journey.

Supporting 4 million connections with global IoT coverage in more than 160 countries, Soracom offers a portfolio of powerful connectivity solutions that help IoT deployments connect securely and easily to leading hyperscaler platforms, reduce data and power requirements, and manage total cost of ownership at scale. Soracom Partner Space partners have supported many of the projects behind Soracom's expansion.

"Collaborating with industry-leading partners to connect millions of devices worldwide, Soracom understands deeply that success in IoT depends on the specialized tools and expertise that only a complete ecosystem can provide," said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. "We are thrilled to expand our global partner program to help more customers bring successful solutions to market and scale quickly across Europe and around the world."

Today, partners in the Americas and EU include:

AI Dynamics

Balena

BDATA

CalChip Connect

Cassia Networks

Converge IoT

Esper

IoThink Solutions

NeuronicWorks

Prescient Devices

Quake Global

Seeed Studio

SGS

SpaceSense Systems

ST

Teltonika Networks and Telematics

Thinxtra

uHoo

UnaBiz

"UnaBiz has connected over 1M devices with Soracom and that number is fast-growing," said Yadia Colindres, deputy CTO at UnaBiz. "With this global partnership, UnaBiz will be sharing its ideation, production, deployment and maintenance experience and services in Massive IoT with the entire Soracom ecosystem, to help IoT solution providers and operators to scale quickly and with confidence."

"Over 3,000 professionals use IoThink Solutions' IoT platform, KHEIRON IoT Suite, to monitor and control connected devices, and analyze data all around the world," said Julien Dalmasso, CEO at IoThink Solutions. "Like Soracom, we believe in open and interoperable platforms to serve customers across various industries, from Smart Building to Smart Industry, Smart Energy or even Smart City. We look forward to working together to assist builders and help integrators design and deploy a new generation of IoT use cases."

For more information on the Soracom Partner Space program and to apply, visit: soracom.io/partners

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

