Database challenge bets MariaDB Xpand outperforms the competition with donation to go to nonprofits

MariaDBCorporation today announced a database challenge to any company evaluating distributed SQL offerings. Compare Xpand, MariaDB's distributed SQL database, in a proof of concept with another distributed SQL solution. If Xpand does not demonstrate better throughput and lower latency, MariaDB will donate $25K to either a nonprofit or to offset the infrastructure costs associated with running the test. The challenge applies to either Xpand deployed on a customer's hardware or cloud infrastructure, or Xpand deployed in the cloud on MariaDB SkySQL

"We're confident that MariaDB Xpand outperforms the early-stage distributed SQL offerings like CockroachDB and we're ready to put it to the test," said Robbie Mihalyi, senior vice president of engineering, MariaDB Corporation. "Recent Sysbench results against CockroachDB showed that Xpand reached 8x, and up to 10x, better throughput with lower latency, and with better price/performance. Whether in a private data center or in a public cloud, we believe Xpand is the leading distributed SQL solution on the market and we're willing to put money on it."

Distributed SQL is a new category of databases that address extreme scalability. For years, digital businesses have faced unprecedented scalability challenges and traditional relational databases have historically struggled to keep up. In the past, scalability with relational databases was only achieved with complex, expensive and incomplete workarounds, such as sharding or expensive hardware. Non-relational approaches traded scalability for strong data consistency. Distributed SQL databases bring all the characteristics businesses expect from a relational database, such as data integrity and high availability, while also enabling massive scalability.

Xpand scales to millions of transactions a second with ease using distributed SQL and a shared-nothing architecture. Xpand is a true multi-writer, where any node can be written to, and adds scale for reads and writes. It's indestructible, offering best-in-class high availability. And Xpand provides all the benefits of a relational database it is strongly consistent and maintains data integrity while saving customers up to 90% of their legacy database cost.

A Sysbench read/write 90:10 test demonstrated that Xpand users can handle far more workload with fewer resources at a much lower cost compared to CockroachDB. Furthermore, looking at price/performance, an operation costs roughly 355.66% more on CockroachDB running on their database-as-a-service (DBaaS) compared to Xpand on MariaDB's DBaaS, SkySQL. Read the full results here

For additional details about MariaDB's distributed SQL challenge, visit mariadb.com/xpand-challenge

Read Evaluating MariaDB Xpand and CockroachDB with Sysbench

Earlier this year MariaDB announced the intent to become a publicly traded company via combination with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE:POND). To learn more, go to https://mariadb.com/IPO

