Easily adjust voices to personalize avatars and create unique, realistic, high-quality sonic identities for work and play

Voicemod (www.voicemod.net), the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, has introduced a powerful voice pitch-shifting technology called PowerPitch that allows for extremely creative voice shaping in real-time and with ultra-crisp audio quality. PowerPitch technology will not only upgrade Voicemod's existing voice filters to sound more realistic but is also available in Voicemod's UGC audio lab now and in the future, where it will allow users to create custom voices with previously unimaginable quality and diversity. PowerPitch invites creativity and experimentation in online social interactions for users and their avatars, both in and out of the metaverse.

Voicemod creates social audio tools that make it simple for anyone to create and control their own sonic identity in the metaverse. People using Voicemod can share the voices they feel best reveal their true selves, in the way they want to be heard, through a mix of voice filters, voice morphing, hyper-realistic voice skins, soundboard effects, musical effects, user-created speech-to-speech voice modifications on the fly, and a variety of other real-time audio customizations.

Everyone can benefit from Voicemod's hands-on approach to voice personalization to easily hack their own voices and sound the way they think they should sound. Deceptively simple, Voicemod's robust new PowerPitch technology unlocks a hidden plethora of creative opportunities for people to express themselves imaginatively as they play, work, create, and entertain. PowerPitch empowers users to easily adjust their vocal pitch to shape a more desirable and more accurate voice for their avatars, in real-time, without sacrificing audio quality, and without needing complex audio knowledge to do so.

Voice hacks

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), approximately 7.5 million people in the United States experience voice disorders, which can involve problems with pitch, loudness, and quality. In the new era of remote working and video calls, PowerPitch not only offers an option for voice enhancement but also gives business professionals an extra boost of confidence in their vocal exchanges.

Matching visuals appropriately with sound is often considered the decisive factor in shaping a full-fledged, believable identity for a character or avatar in the metaverse. Players in tabletop role-playing games (TTRPG) may impersonate dozens of characters per session. With PowerPitch, Voicemod aims at putting more creative freedom in the hands of players, creators, and developers to enable them to avoid mismatched visual and vocal avatars to achieve a more engaging, immersive experience.

"Interactive audio is often overlooked as a critical component of a truly immersive metaverse experience," said Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch. "High-quality voice avatars that can be customized in real-time will become increasingly essential to complement visual avatars in both business and entertainment metaverse environments. Voicemod PowerPitch enables a winning solution for creating unique sonic identities for players, creators, professionals, and companies alike."

Moreover, the new PowerPitch technology is available to B2B technology and metaverse-focused companies through the dedicated Voicemod Developer Kit empowering the first major evolution of in-game and in-app voice chat. By making voice chat even more immersive, entertaining, and inclusive, game studios and developers of social and content creator apps, as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) targeting gamers, streamers, and social communication accessories, will be able to drive new levels of user engagement and retention in the metaverse.

Resources

Watch demonstrations of PowerPitch technology with avatars and in Zoom on the Voicemod YouTube channel.

Visit www.voicemod.net/developers for information on platforms that support Voicemod technology as well as how to integrate Voicemod's real-time voice changing engine directly into applications.

See www.voicemod.com/newsroom for details on recent licensing agreements for popular intellectual property (IP) including games (Angry Birds), emoticons (SmileyWorld), music (ODB), television (Trailer Park Boys), and classic film and TV titles.

Voicemod personnel, including Head of Brand Partnerships Justin McGiffin, will be available for meetings at the Licensing Expo in Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from May 24-26, 2022. To schedule a meeting, please contact bizdev@voicemod.net.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

