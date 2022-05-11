Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands is pleased to announce it has engaged Akwasi Owusu-Bempah to serve as an Advisor to its Advisory Board.

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah (PhD) is a respected Canadian academic and drug law reform expert. He brings extensive experience working across public and private sectors in Canada and internationally.

Akwasi's academic work has examined the unequal nature of drug law enforcement across North America. He has collaborated with major media outlets to advance public dialogue about the perils of the war on drugs. As a change-maker, Akwasi has lobbied federal governments to revise their drug laws, and through his not-for-profit work, has collaborated with some of the world's largest cannabis companies to advance their corporate responsibility mandates. He recently sat as a member of Health Canada's Expert Task Force on Substance Use and has contributed to ongoing decriminalization efforts across the country.

"We are elated to have Akwasi join Red Light's advisory board," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and director of Red Light Holland. "When we connected I instantly knew he'd be a perfect fit. Akwasi and Red Light are fully aligned on our beliefs that psilocybin should be accessed on an affordable and equitable basis through education, information and responsible use. Akwasi is another wonderful asset to the Red Light team and we are grateful as we are confident his experience, knowledge and past lobbying efforts plus his educational pieces will help open the eyes and ears of health regulatory bodies across the world."

"I am excited to work with Red Light Holland and its efforts to bring psilocybin from underground to mainstream," added Akwasi Owusu-Bempah. "Todd and his team have shown great leadership in the psychedelics space and I look forward to contributing to the company's social purpose and advocacy strategy as Red Light continues to expand and grow. I'm proud to bring my expertise and knowledge to help assist Red Light's mission."

In consideration for his services as Advisor, and subject to all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) ("Applicable Laws") the Company has granted to Mr. Owusu-Bempah 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options" and each individually, the "Option"). Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance but can only be exercised half at a time after 1 and 2 years respectively, at an exercise price of $0.09 CND. The Options shall be subject to Applicable Laws and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan of the Company.

Updated Investor Deck

The Company is also pleased to announce it has uploaded a new investor deck - Red Light's Triangular Approach - to its company website www.redlight.co, offering an in-depth overview of the Company's vision and its triangular approach to achieving such vision.

