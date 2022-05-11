Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Expanded Distribution of BloomiClean through Herban Healing's Retail Stores

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that it is now working with its portfolio company Herban Healing LLC ("Herban" or "Herban Healing"), to distribute Bloomi Labs' flagship CBD hand sanitizer product BloomiClean through Herban's retail locations in the Greater Houston Texas area. An initial order for BloomiClean has already been placed by Herban and will be distributed to its flagship retail stores beginning in the month of May with plans to expand to 2 more locations

Location Address: 13307 Skinner Rd Cypress, TX 77429

As previously announced, Herban Healing represents Turner Venture Group's second acquisition within the hemp and wellness segment following the acquisition of Bloomi Labs LLC in 2021. Bloomi Labs LLC, Turner's first acquisition, is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean - an ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility (not to be confused with FDA approval)..

"We are pleased to report that our strategy and execution continue to deliver. Gaining distribution of Bloomi Labs' products through Herban's brick and mortar retail stores was a logical next step in the brand growth of BloomiClean. Collaborating with Herban Healing to expand distribution of BloomiClean is just one component to unlocking continued growth for Turner shareholders in 2022-2023," said Dr. Jordan Balencic, Chairman and CEO of Turner Venture Group. "Through collaborative strategy planning with Herban Healing and execution delivery from Turner's management team, Turner has been structured for a successful turnaround and increased revenue capture in 2022 and beyond. Through these initiatives the company is enhancing its fundamental structure to continue to increase shareholder value through increased company revenue and asset capture year-over-year."

About Herban Healing, LLC

Based in Houston Texas, Herban Healing produces an award-winning lineup of health and wellness products using hemp-derived CBD across a variety of consumer categories such as oils, topicals, tinctures, coffees and teas, ingestibles, and personal care and pet products containing 0% THC. Additionally, Herban Healing provides B2B manufacturing services for a variety of partners. Herban Healing holds a deep commitment to quality control and consumer transparency, and is advantaged by an experienced leadership team from the US medical cannabis industry, a growing distribution network consisting of 3 retail stores and a robust e-commerce and marketing platform.

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner Venture Group (OTC:TVOG) is a public Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative brands and companies focused on healthier living and sustainability. The Company is focused on building shareholder value through pursuing opportunities in food & beverage, hemp & CBD, household products, personal care, and consumer health technology with potential applications of blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Turner's first acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC includes unique CBD Hand Sanitizer products manufactured domestically. The Company's second acquisition, Herban Healing, LLC includes an established CBD / Hemp Operator with 3 existing retail stores and an e-commerce sales presence.

About Bloomi Labs, LLC

Bloomi Labs LLC, Turner's first acquisition, is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean - an ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

None of the statements in this announcement or via any web sites linked herein have been evaluated by the FDA. Furthermore, none of the statements in this announcement or any web sites linked herein should be construed as dispensing medical advice or making claims regarding the cure of diseases. You should consult a licensed health care professional before starting any supplement, dietary, or exercise program, especially if you are pregnant or have any pre-existing injuries or medical conditions. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.

Read full disclaimer here: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

