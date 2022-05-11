Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Launch of Mytesi Telehealth Program

This Innovative Program Connects Patients Who May Be Suffering From HIV-Related Diarrhea to a Medical Provider Any Day of the Week and Almost Any Hour of the Day To Determine if Mytesi® Is Medically Appropriate for Them

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company's telehealth program went live on May 6, 2022 for Mytesi (crofelemer), Jaguar's FDA-approved antidiarrheal prescription drug indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

"Telehealth facilitates faster and more expansive patient access to much needed medical care. Telehealth is especially useful for medical problems that patients don't like to discuss, even with their doctors, like diarrhea. The Mytesi telehealth program helps patients who may be suffering from HIV-related diarrhea connect with a medical provider using their mobile phone or any internet-connected device any day of the week and almost any hour of the day," said Darlene Horton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary. "Instead of a patient having to wait until their next scheduled medical visit, which could take months, they can receive a medical consultation immediately and be assessed about whether Mytesi is medically appropriate for them."

The dedicated landing page for the Mytesi telehealth program can be viewed here.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

