BTIG Limited announced today that Andrew Jarman has joined the firm's Fixed Income Credit sales and trading team as a Managing Director. Mr. Jarman will enhance our existing credit business that provides quality liquidity solutions for our global customer base.

"We are excited to have Andrew join our team," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited in London. "He has a diverse knowledge base and deep understanding of the fixed income marketplace, traditional and alternative investment strategies as well as strong relationships with portfolio managers that will broaden our network and credit capabilities to strategically grow our offering across EMEA."

Mr. Jarman brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm. Prior to BTIG, he was a Founder and Managing Director at Sigered Financial Markets. Previously, Mr. Jarman was Co-Head of Leveraged and Distressed Credit at GFI Securities and a Director within European High Yield Credit Trading at Citibank. Earlier in his career, he was a Director within Hedge Fund Sales as well as Head of European High Yield Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank.

BTIG's global fixed income credit platform focuses on sales, trading, sourcing and strategy for a wide range of credit products including bonds, leveraged loans, trade claims, reorg. equity, special situations and high-yield, distressed, convertible and private securities.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 725 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 22 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

