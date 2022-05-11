Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) has started accepting expressions of interest to develop a 1.5 GW solar project in Abu Dhabi.EWEC claimed that the 1.5 GW Al Ajban PV project, a greenfield solar plant, will play a "fundamentally important" role in Abu Dhabi's energy transition. It will also generate enough electricity for about 160,000 homes across the United Arab Emirates. Following the start of commercial operations, it is expected to slash Abu Dhabi's carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tons per year, according to EWEC. "Our strategic investments in solar power have ...

