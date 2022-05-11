CMiC Commemorates its 5th Consecutive Year as a Gold Standard Winner for the Deloitte 2022 Best Managed Companies Award

CMiC is Recognized for Organizational Excellence and Achieving High Levels of Employee Satisfaction, Joining the Ranks with Other Leading Organizations in this Category

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / CMiC, an industry leader in ERP and field operations software for the construction industry, has recently been selected by Deloitte as one of the recipients of their 2022 Best Managed Companies award. Marking the 5th consecutive year to win this prestigious award, this recognition is not only a true testament to CMiC's dedication to the Best Managed program, but also to their customers, partners and employees.

According to Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer, "This honor demonstrates that our commitment to driving business performance is just as strong as our laser focus on boosting employee engagement." He adds, "On top of that, we are honored to be in the company of other 2022 Gold Standard winners and proud to be an active participant in this well-reputed program."

Winning Criteria: Organizational Purpose, Employee Health and Commitment to Entrepreneurial Leadership

In the past 5 years, CMiC has been recognized for excelling in the following categories:

2022 and 2021: Demonstrating a strong sense of organizational purpose and a focus on the health and well-being of their employees

2020: Exhibiting a continued commitment to entrepreneurial leadership, product innovation and maintaining a diverse workforce

2019: Showcasing strong entrepreneurial leadership, financial strength, sustained growth and a diverse workforce

2018: Demonstrating a strong commitment to transformative innovation and retaining their position as a leader in the Canadian business landscape

In the past year, CMiC was able to make leaps and bounds on many fronts. From an entrepreneurial leadership perspective, they successfully tapped into the EMEA and Asia Pac markets, adding UAE-based firms ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.LC. and AMANA Group Limited as well as GVK Group (Australia) to their growing list of customers.

With respect to maintaining and growing a diverse workforce, there are some notable stats to prove their success: an 11% increase in the proportion of female employees, a 14% increase in the proportion of leads or managers who are female, and an 11% increase in the proportion of senior leadership members who are female. As far as the representation of minority groups is concerned, 68% of their employee base falls into the visible minority group.

Forging Ahead with Purpose: CMiC's Focus on Continuous Improvement

The evaluation criteria that the organization has exceeded over the years, particularly during the outbreak of the pandemic, reflect their leadership team's ability to demonstrate effective strategic management, but also their ability to change course as required only to come out strong in the end. According to Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer, "While we are proud to have been recognized for this award for the fifth year in a row, we know that we can't stop there - it's critical that we keep improving and pushing the envelope. After all, our firm's success was built on the premise that status quo is not an option."

For more information about CMiC's achievements and awards, please click here.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for privately held Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed each year for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

