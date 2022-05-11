Integration of RedCrow Strengthens Alira Health's Mission to Humanize Healthcare by Enabling General Public to Invest in Emerging Private Medical Companies

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a global healthcare advisory and technology company, today announced the acquisition of RedCrow, an alternative investment platform that provides individual investors with easy access to expert-vetted healthcare start-ups. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RedCrow was launched in 2016 by Brian Smith, a former Morgan Stanley financial advisor, and Jerry Harrison, an entrepreneur and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Talking Heads. RedCrow mines the "wisdom of the crowd" to help find companies that resonate with an audience that may not only use a product but also invest in and realize a return from the company that invented it. This acquisition extends Alira Health's ability to partner with patients across the lifecycle of drug and device development into the financing phase for early-stage pharma, MedTech, and healthcare services solutions.

"From personal experience, the founders at RedCrow recognize that not every drug or device receives the right investment," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO, and founder of Alira Health. "By reinventing and democratizing the way early-stage companies get funded, RedCrow helps more healthcare solutions come to market that can save patients' lives. Alira Health already partners with patients across the development lifecycle. With RedCrow, we can now involve patients, their care circles, and other investors in the financing phase for new products that may also improve their care outcomes."

RedCrow's Brian Smith added, "We founded RedCrow with the belief that healthcare investing should be more immediate, transparent, and accessible, and that patients and their family members should be able to help fund future developments that may impact their own care. We embrace Alira Health's mission to humanize healthcare and view our platform as a natural extension of Alira Health's business model. At the same time, early-stage companies on the RedCrow platform can benefit from the breadth of Alira Health's extensive services offering."

Since its founding, RedCrow has marketed over 250 fundraises totaling $250 million. Recent success stories include HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), Sen Jam Pharmaceutical, Activ Surgical and Centerline Biomedical.

About RedCrow

Headquartered in Mill Valley, Calif., RedCrow, which was created because of the 2012 Jobs Act, is a direct investment and marketing platform for healthcare innovation, providing curated deal flow for all investors. RedCrow leverages both the industry experts to provide comprehensive analysis on healthcare startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation succeed. When a startup joins RedCrow, it's equipped with the tools it needs, like virtual deal rooms, to market its company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of its advisory board, which includes financial, scientific, and medical professionals, along with its online community of investors, healthcare professionals, and patients to identify and support innovative companies.

Learn more at https://www.redcrow.com/home/what-we-do.html. Follow RedCrow on Twitter (@RedCrowCrowd) at https://twitter.com/RedCrowCrowd and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/redcrow-crowd/.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare. We work with healthcare and life sciences organizations looking for support across their entire solutions lifecycle. From development to medical care, we complement our clients' expertise with a full spectrum of services including research and clinical development solutions, technology-powered consulting, and real-world evidence.

Our integrated and multidisciplinary team of over 500 scientists, strategists, economists, clinicians, and biostatisticians collaborate across our North American, European, and Asian offices and advise 80% of the top 50% of MedTech companies and 75% of the top 50% of Pharma companies.

Learn more at https://alirahealth.com/. Follow Alira Health on Twitter (@AliraHealth) at https://twitter.com/alirahealth and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/alira-health/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005026/en/

Contacts:

Corporate

Susan Irving

Vice President of Global Marketing

susan.irving@alirahealth.com

Media

David Schull

President, Russo Partners LLC

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Olipriya Das

Senior Account Executive, Russo Partners LLC

olipriya.das@russopartnersllc.com