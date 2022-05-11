Data Axle Expands Team and Services to Strengthen Political Organizations' Connections with Voters

Addition of new omnichannel campaign design and execution; updates of both co-ops to further support political agencies; and Ty Marion promoted to GM, Political Advocacy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Data Axle , the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, announced expanded capabilities for political organizations in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms elections and beyond. Supported by quality data and advanced data science applications, the solutions include new omnichannel campaign execution and updates to the company's two co-operative databases - Apogee and Donorbase - to more effectively reach the right voters to drive fundraising or advocacy. Additionally, Ty Marion has been promoted from sales director to general manager, political advocacy to support omnichannel marketing solutions for local and national political organizations.

Leveraging the unparalleled voter data in both Apogee and Donorbase, Data Axle's newly empowered political group will provide even better aggregated, verified and actionable data to its partners. Since the general election, Data Axle has updated Apogee and Donorbase with almost 100 custom political models. More than 300 political agencies and organizations rely on Data Axle's trustworthy and up-to-the-moment accurate data to plan and conduct research and move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

Data Axle's updated capabilities now include full omnichannel marketing campaign design and execution, leveraging the same team and expertise that has built award-winning campaigns for not-for-profits in the political arena. Data Axle's access to consumer data also enables marketers to enrich their existing voter records to include hundreds of data attributes including age, income, gender, cellular phone records, and more.

"Data Axle is uniquely positioned to support political organizations as they push into the midterm elections due to our voter data, our consumer data that can append an organization's existing voter data, and our omnichannel campaign development that can ensure they are connecting with voters to drive fundraising and advocacy," said Niely Shams, Data Axle's president, nonprofit solutions. "As we continue to support our client's needs, we know Ty's point of view will undoubtedly shape the division's service strategy and further our mission to help give political organizations the tools they need to increase their impact."

Using his previous experience as a database marketing expert, Marion will help lead the continued growth of the Data Axle's political business, enabling clients to communicate with and connect to targeted segments of the population.

"With elections on the horizon having access to the most accurate socio-economic and behavioral data will be a necessary tool for organizations across the country," said Marion. "Data Axle's unique data assets enable our clients to identify and connect with potential voters on a personal level which in today's competitive environment can mean the difference in winning or losing an election. I'm proud to be able to help empower and serve our clients to drive meaningful change in the world."

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals.

CONTACT:

Data Axle

Dataaxle@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Data Axle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700848/Data-Axle-Expands-Team-and-Services-to-Strengthen-Political-Organizations-Connections-with-Voters