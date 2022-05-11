Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has officially launched a new website, which offers a clean, modern design with all new content highlighting the company's turnkey program management solutions.

Sevan-a global leader in innovative program management solutions for clients with multiple sites-redesigned the company's website to provide clients, partners and all visitors an engaging user experience via informative resources. The website dives into Sevan's wide-ranging services focused on restaurant, retail and government sectors.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website and strongly believe it will serve as an informative space for visitors to learn about Sevan's full suite of offerings," said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO. "The new website accurately represents our exceptional organization and culture, and properly aligns with our company vision for growth and expansion. I'm confident our great current and future clients will enjoy the updated, resourceful web tool!"

The new website showcases what Sevan does, how it's done and how the team delivers excellence for clients across the world. The site features enhanced navigation and brand-new content including case studies, program success stats, blogs, whitepapers, videos and photos featuring the Sevan team, client and team testimonials, project heat maps and more.

"We are all very excited about Sevan's new website, which highlights the exceptional work Sevan does and how fantastic our colleagues are," said David Hendrix, Chief Commercial Officer. "The new website is bold and beautiful-and reinforces Sevan as an industry thought leader in the multi-site program management space."

Sevan invites visitors to explore the new website to learn more about how Sevan guides global, iconic brands consistently produce fast, data-driven and customized multi-site solutions while putting their capital to work.

In 2021, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 8th consecutive year and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year. Also in 2021, Sevan ranked No. 21 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms, No. 44 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.

About Sevan

Sevan helps iconic, global brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the U.S. and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, with 400+ employees and has an international office in London.

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan strategically guides iconic brands-including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands-through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 312.285.0590 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

Contacts:

Hafsa Mahmood

Director, Marketing Communications and DE&I

Phone: 312.285.0590

Email: hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

Website: www.sevansolutions.com