Plans to bring instant database to its global network to make building any type of application possible with Cloudflare Workers

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Cloudflare D1, a simple and instant serverless database. Cloudflare D1 will enable developers to start building database-backed applications using Cloudflare Workers with just a few clicks. Data will be stored close to where their users are, providing lightning fast performance without any of the complexities of installing or managing a traditional database.

Everything from the apps in your phone to SaaS applications for the enterprise to frameworks like Ruby on Rails use databases for storage. And SQL is the dominant language used to query and update those databases, large and small. Cloudflare's D1 will offer instant access to one of the most widely deployed database technologies in the world, SQLite, directly from Cloudflare Workers. By combining Cloudflare's serverless development platform with instant databases, developers can build rich, database-backed applications without ever worrying about deploying or managing a database.

"The hardest part about serverless isn't actually the code, it's the storage. Today we're announcing our first serverless database which we expect will quickly become one of the largest databases in the world," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Cloudflare D1 is built on Cloudflare's global network, which we believe will allow us to offer one of the largest and most performant serverless databases on the market so no business needs to be bogged down by the cost and complexity of managing their storage."

Unlike other databases on the market, Cloudflare D1 will use Cloudflare's global network to optimize a businesses' database by locating it as close as possible to their customers, providing the fastest possible experience to users. Additionally, by pairing storage solutions with Cloudflare's serverless compute platform, Cloudflare is streamlining the developer experience for building full stack applications. Cloudflare D1 will be compatible with the SQLite API-one of the most popular and broadly used API's in the world. With Cloudflare D1 developers will be able to:

Intelligently locate data wherever your users are: With Cloudflare D1 there is no need to pick a region. Instead, Cloudflare will automatically store your database wherever your users are, resulting in lightning fast performance.

With Cloudflare D1 there is no need to pick a region. Instead, Cloudflare will automatically store your database wherever your users are, resulting in lightning fast performance. Easily spin up a database with Cloudflare Workers: No need to figure out complex databases, just create a Cloudflare Worker and spin up a database in a few clicks.

No need to figure out complex databases, just create a Cloudflare Worker and spin up a database in a few clicks. Import data from other providers to Cloudflare: With Cloudflare D1, developers will be able to seamlessly move data from other database providers.

With Cloudflare D1, developers will be able to seamlessly move data from other database providers. Unlock the power and scale of Cloudflare Workers within their applications: Cloudflare D1 is fully integrated with Cloudflare Workers, making building full stack applications incredibly easy.

Cloudflare D1 is fully integrated with Cloudflare Workers, making building full stack applications incredibly easy. Slash their data transfer fees: Cloudflare's goal is to make Cloudflare D1 the least expensive option for a simple and secure database for developers. That's why Cloudflare will not charge data transfer fees, allowing developers to easily move data between services.

For more information on Cloudflare D1, you can sign up for the waitlist, and check out more information below:

Blog: Announcing D1

Overview: Platform Week

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare D1 and Cloudflare Workers, the potential benefits to customers of using Cloudflare D1 and Cloudflare Workers, the timing of when Cloudflare D1 and the various features included in Cloudflare D1 will be available in beta form, or generally available, to current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2022, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005106/en/

Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com