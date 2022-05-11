Metal Packaging Market to Garner $147.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metal Packaging Market by Material (Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Type (Cans, Caps and Closures, Drums and Barrels, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Health Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global metal packaging industry generated $108.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $147.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market. However, environment-related issues pertaining to steel mining and increased material cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packaging. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global metal packaging market, owing to the implementation of lockdown.

Production of metal containers were halted temporarily, due to shortage of raw material and unavailabity of labor force.

Supply chain disruptions led to several difficulties for manufacturers. For instance, in May 2020 , Ball Corporation announced delays in beverage packaging projects in Europe and Brazil , due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

The steelsegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage in lightweight metal packaging for food and beverage cans along with paints, aerosols, closures, and promotional packaging. However, the aluminum segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The adoption of aluminum, especially in the beverage sector, has heavily fueled the growth of the segment.

The foodsegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Metal packaging ensures extended shelf life period for perishable food products. This trend has increased the dependency of packaged food products among consumers in the recent years. However, the personal care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The demand for youth centric consumer products has increased the application of metal packaging in the personal care sector.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, owing to the presence of key market players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income, application in the food and beverage industries, and rise in population augmented the growth of the metal packaging market in this region.

Leading Market Players

Amcor Plc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Greif Incorporated

Metal Packaging Europe

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tata Steel

· Ton Yi Industrial

