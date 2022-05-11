Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
Dow Jones News
11.05.2022 | 15:22
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geratherm Medical AG: Voluntary delisting offer by JotWe GmbH published

DJ Geratherm Medical AG: Voluntary delisting offer by JotWe GmbH published

DGAP-Media / 2022-05-11 / 14:51

Geratherm Medical AG

Voluntary delisting offer by JotWe GmbH published

- Offer price EUR 8.50 per share

- Acceptance period starts today

Geratal, May 11, 2022. Today JotWe GmbH, based in Steinbach am Wald, has today published an offer document for the voluntary public takeover bid for all shares in Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal (ISIN: DE0005495626) and sent it to the Management of Geratherm Medical AG. JotWe GmbH offers the shareholders of Geratherm Medical AG EUR 8.50 per share in cash. The offer document can be found at https://www.jotwebe-offer.de .

The acceptance period begins today, May 11, 2022, and is expected to run until June 8, 2022, unless it is extended in accordance with the statutory provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). If such a deadline extension occurs, it will be published immediately. The additional acceptance period is expected to begin on June 14, 2022 and end on June 27, 2022. A written declaration to the respective custodian bank is required to accept the offer.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Geratherm Medical AG will examine the offer carefully and publish a statement in accordance with Section 27 WpÜG within two weeks. As already announced in the ad hoc announcement of April 13, 2022, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board generally welcome the offer and, once the offer has been completed, are aiming for a downlisting with a future listing in the Scale segment - the stock market segment for medium-sized companies - on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The joint statement will be published on the company's website at https://geratherm.com under Investor Relations section.

The Management Board

Geratherm Medical AG Registered office: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal, Germany Commercial Register: Registered at Jena Local Court, HRB 111272 Management Board: Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Gert Frank Phone: 036205/98 0; Fax: 036205/98 115 E-mail: info@geratherm.com www.geratherm.com

Profil:

Geratherm Medical is an internationally oriented medical technology company with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostics, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our roots lie in medical temperature measurement. In this field we offer a wide range of products, most of which have unique selling points. We provide our customers/ patients with high-quality products ranging from clinical thermometers to MRI-capable incubators for newborns. In the Cardio segment, we focus on product developments for the detection of atrial fibrillation for stroke prevention. The Respiratory segment develops and sells products for measuring pulmonary function. Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies in all key business areas. We see ourselves as a research-based medical technology company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic products for the generation of vital data. Geratherm shares have been admitted to official trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - in the so-called primary standard - since 2000. Furthermore, Geratherm Medical is represented in the so-called German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index. Contact: Dr. Gert Frank End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Geratherm Medical AG Key word(s): Enterprise

2022-05-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Geratherm Medical AG 
       Fahrenheitstraße 1 
       99331 Geratal 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)36205 98-0 
Fax:     +49 (0)36205 98-1 15 
E-mail:    info@geratherm.com 
Internet:   www.geratherm.com 
ISIN:     DE0005495626 
WKN:     549562 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1349799 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1349799 2022-05-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2022 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

