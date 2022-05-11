Horizon Globex GmbH: BPN Capital Group Partners with Upstream to Power $65 Million Paradise NFT Club Sale

Participants to Purchase Membership NFTs with No Gas Fees Charged on Upstream's Regulated, Carbon Neutral Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Upstream, the regulated exchange and trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, announced today the launch of Paradise NFT Club's $65 million-dollar NFT collection now available for purchase on Upstream. The Membership NFTs grant owners access to 150 luxury Villas in the Dominican Republic, exclusive golf club tournaments, and other private events in and outside the property.

The Paradise NFT Club collection consists of 7,800 membership NFTs across four tiers minted on Upstream's Ethereum layer-2 blockchain.

Paradise NFT Club - Gold member | PCLUB-GOLD: Price=$3,800; Mint amount=2,250

Paradise NFT Club - Emerald member | PCLUB-EMER: Price=$7,500; Mint amount=1,950

Paradise NFT Club - Platinum member | PCLUB-PLAT: Price=$12,000; Mint amount=3,500

Paradise NFT Club - Diamond member | PCLUB-DIAM: Price=$25,000; Mint amount=100

Fans simply download Upstream ; create and fund their accounts using PayPal, Credit, Debit, or traditional bank payments; and buy the Membership NFTs. After all NFTs are claimed, fans may sell their Membership NFTs on the app. No gas fees are charged to users on Upstream and the market is 100% carbon neutral.

The concept of the Paradise NFT Club was born out of frustration with the existing timeshare model. BPN Capital Group CEO Edward Rodriguez believes the industry has been waiting for an option where vacationers know exactly what they are purchasing day one, without hidden fees or monthly fees associated with the memberships.

Each Paradise NFT club membership unlocks unique perks and comes with a physical card alongside the NFT. Members also are privy to learn about future properties, events, and projects. After members use all of their weeks, they will have the option to renew their membership for a fee or obtain a 15% discount on all future stays at the Paradise NFT Club.

"Paradise NFT Club was created by a group of people that love traveling with style, having fun, and spending time with their families," says BPN Capital Group CEO Edward Rodriguez. "Among this group you have NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, NBA All-Star Theo Ratliff, Marketing Guru Jossua Parini and TikTok sensation Karen BaraGuz, to name a few. We are thrilled to streamline time-share membership and unlock new digital possibilities for our members with NFTs."

"Membership NFTs are just one of the many ways we're innovating to integrate Web 3.0 strategies into Web 2.0 products," says Upstream Co-Founder Mark Elenowitz. "Proof of ownership on an open ledger along with a blockchain trading ecosystem enables members to unlock new opportunities and trade their memberships safely and securely.

Paradise NFT Club joins Upstream's growing partner and client lists which includes BRON Studios, The Pathway show with the NBA G League, YoMobile, and Volume.com. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Paradise NFT Club:

The Paradise NFT Club is located inside a modern eco-friendly city that will be called Ciudad Terrena in Samana, Dominican Republic. The new city has 2,500,000 square meters with a white sand beach, two springs, and a river. The property is only 15 minutes away from the El Catey International Airport (AZS) and 20 minutes away from one of the best Golf Clubs in the Caribbean Playa Grande Golf & Ocean Club. The Paradise NFT Club will have some of the most exclusive luxury vacation villas globally, with 5-star amenities, a prime location, and a natural allure to take your breath away every time you visit the property: https://paradisenftclub.com.

About Ciudad Terrena:

Ciudad Terrena is a new city under development in Samana, Dominican Republic. The city will have 3,200 Luxury Villas, from which 3,050 of those Villas will be for sale at prices ranging from $1.5M up to $10M with financing options of up to 70% from our preferred lender. The property will have a shopping mall, movie theater, restaurants, heliport, clubhouse, supermarket, etc. For more information on the property or sales please reach out to Optimar International Realty at www.optimar.com.

About BPN Capital Group:

BPN Capital Group is a FinTech multi-service firm powered by blockchain technology. Our main focus is merging the conventional commercial finance industry and the world of blockchain technologies. Through the tokenization of hard assets, the company demonstrates the real-world use cases of blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Through these technologies, it is BPN Capital Group's mission to help usher in a new era of transparency and decentralization in commercial financial markets, unlocking new growth opportunities in the process. To find out more please visit our website: www.bpncapitalgroup.io.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange/. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only. Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification.

