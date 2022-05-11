Silver sponsor and one of the world's largest Kubernetes users to share expertise on scaling Kubernetes with effective disaster recovery processes

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced it will sponsor and exhibit at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, which takes place May 16-20 in Valencia, Spain. InfluxData experts will be onsite at booth S46 conducting live demonstrations of InfluxDB and sharing technical expertise on scaling Kubernetes deployments with effective disaster recovery processes. InfluxData is a Silver sponsor of the event.

"Today's developers require the scale of multi-cloud, multi-region services, but they also require close proximity to their data to avoid unnecessary latency," said Rick Spencer, Vice President of Products, InfluxData. "By using Kubernetes to create a cloud abstraction layer, we deliver InfluxDB Cloud to our customers within any region or cloud provider for a frictionless experience. Kubernetes allows us to deploy new cloud regions faster, onboard new customers quickly and ensure developers can provision the cloud infrastructure they need."

InfluxDB Cloud is one of the largest commercially available services using Kubernetes today. Kubernetes provides the core orchestration layer to create and deliver InfluxDB Cloud across 10 global cloud clusters among AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure all with a single codebase. With Kubernetes, InfluxData can build, test and ship new code several times a day, while also giving its customers the serverless experience they want.

InfluxData's experts will host and participate in a variety of sessions throughout KubeCon CloudNativeCon and its co-located events. Sessions include:

Effective Disaster Recovery: The Day We Deleted Production: InfluxData's Rick Spencer, Vice President of Products, and Wojciech Kocjan, Senior Engineer, Cloud Native, will present on disaster recovery best practices for users with customer-facing workloads on Kubernetes. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 11:55 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST.

InfluxData's Rick Spencer, Vice President of Products, and Wojciech Kocjan, Senior Engineer, Cloud Native, will present on disaster recovery best practices for users with customer-facing workloads on Kubernetes. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 11:55 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST. Rapid Development with InfluxDB: InfluxData Sales Engineer Ben Corbett will host live demos showcasing the ease of use for developers to target InfluxDB for their application backend. Demos will take place at InfluxData's booth daily from Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 20.

For more information on all InfluxData activities happening at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe, visit the InfluxData website.

Register now for InfluxDB on the Road, a local event series for developers to get educational and hands-on training from InfluxData's executives and technical experts. InfluxDB on the Road takes place in the U.S. and across Europe throughout May and June 2022.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005335/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Nickles

InfluxData

media@influxdata.com