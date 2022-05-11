Acousia Therapeutics GmbH: Acousia Therapeutics to present its first-in-class hearing loss treatment program with ACOU085 at the 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit in Boston

TÜBINGEN, Germany, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acousia Therapeutics GmbH will be presenting data on the company's clinical stage, first-in-class lead candidate ACOU085 at the Hanson Wade 2nd Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit to be held in person in Boston (MA) from June 20-23, 2022.

ACOU085 is a proprietary, first-in-class, small-molecule otoprotective drug candidate, which is currently being tested in a Phase 1b clinical trial involving age-related hearing loss (ARHL) patients. Designed to modulate a biologically validated target - the KCNQ4-encoded Kv7.4 potassium channel, which is essential for maintaining auditory function - ACOU085 is being developed for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss for a number of acquired and inherited forms of sensorineural hearing loss.

ACOU085 is characterized by a unique dual mode of action, which provides acute functional enhancement and long-term protection for the terminally differentiated sensorineural outer hair cells. "Being invited to share the translational background and progress of our ACOU085 lead program with the hearing loss drug development community at the Inner Ear Therapeutics Summit is an exciting opportunity for us," says Dr. Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen, Chief Development Officer at Acousia Therapeutics. "I look forward to stimulating discussions with our peers in Boston."

In addition to receiving an invitation to present "Small Molecule, KCNQ4 Agonist ACOU085 for the Treatment and Prevention of Hearing Loss", Dr. Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen will also participate as a panelist on the panel discussion "De-risking the Early Development Process: A Robust and Comprehensive Early Development Process Is Essential to Minimize Setbacks Faced in the Clinic" and in the workshop "Mind The Gap: Calling Out the Shortfalls in the Current Inner Ear Therapeutic Development Pathway and Illuminating Solutions".

About Acousia Therapeutics

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for local and systemic administration.