VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative gene therapy approaches for the treatment of muscular and neurodegenerative disorders through vectorized antibodies, today announces the presentation of two posters at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on May 16-19, 2022. Members of the VectorY team will attend the conference in person and be available to discuss the posters.

The details of the two posters are:

Pos, W et al: VecTabs reduce TDP43 Pathological Aggregates for Treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 17:30-18:30 EDT Tuesday 17 May 2022 Hall D, Tu-154

Pasteuning, S et al: VecTabs target Oxidized Phosphatidylcholine for treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 17:30-18:30 EDT Wednesday 18 May 2022 Hall D Poster section W-169

VectorY combines the therapeutic potential of antibodies and gene therapy to develop long-lasting therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative and -muscular diseases with high unmet medical need. Founded in October 2020 and based in the Amsterdam Science Park, VectorY is a fully integrated gene therapy company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics based on a novel AAV gene therapy platform, antibody-based targeted protein degradation technologies and proprietary manufacturing technology. While focusing initially on neurodegenerative and -muscular diseases, VectorY's synergistic technologies may be applied across a wide range of indications. VectorY's manufacturing capabilities will include a state-of-the-art multi-product GMP facility in the Netherlands.

