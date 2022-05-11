Spain's Ingeteam will supply a 70 MW/340 MWh facility based on almost 60 lithium-ion containers to provide storage services to the grid.Spanish power conversion specialist Ingeteam will supply what it has described as the "largest energy storage system" in Italy. The Zamudio-based will ship 59 containerized lithium-ion batteries plus 15 power station units to an unnamed client in northern Italy, Ingeteam announced last week. It said the grid-connected facility will go live in 2023. It said the power stations - which will include transformers, switchgear and ancillary services, plus "the integration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...