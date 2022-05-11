Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
11.05.22
14:36 Uhr
12,920 Euro
+0,420
+3,36 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2022 | 16:53
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday May 19, 2022.

In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday May 19, 2022. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial-In:+44 (0) 2071 92 8338
United Kingdom Toll Free:08002796619
Norway Toll Free:800 56 865
US Toll-Free:+1 877 870 9135

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 1277791.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number:1277791
International Dial In:+44 (0) 3333 009785
Norway:21 03 42 35
USA Toll-Free:+1 (917) 677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

May 11, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
