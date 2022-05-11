Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into consulting agreements with Peterson Capital ("Peterson") and Redwood Empire Financial Communications ("Redwood") to provide investor relations services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and other applicable legislation. Northern's objective is to increase awareness of the Company, its assets and the very favorable supply/demand outlook for graphite in the investment community throughout North America and Europe. The appointments are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Peterson is one of Canada's leading capital markets advisory and communications firms. It specializes in connecting high growth companies to its extensive network of retail Investment Advisors in Canada as well as family offices and funds in Europe. Peterson is being paid a $50,000 retainer for their services over a two to three month period which is renewable at the Company's option.

Redwood is a Georgia based investor relations firm. Its principal, Michael Bayes, has been providing investor relations services to public companies for over 18 years and has developed a broad network of retail brokers, institutional portfolio managers and industry analysts throughout the United States. Redwood Empire is being paid US$10,000 per month for a minimum of six months and has been granted 100,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years.

Neither Peterson nor Redwood, or their principals, have any direct or indirect shareholdings in the Company but may purchase its securities from time to time for investment purposes.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest non-Chinese producer when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others; the Company's intentions with respect to its operations and development projects. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

