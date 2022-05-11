Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Sampo Oyj

The following information is based on the press release from Sampo Oyj (SAMPO,
FI0009003305) published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

SAMPO will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR 2 per share,
effective May 19, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067949
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
