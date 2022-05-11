Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 18:05
Index: Anticipated adjustment in the Index due to Tender Offer in SWMA - SE0015812219

As per the press release Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH") announced
a public tender offer to the shareholders of Swedish Match AB (SWMA,
SE0015812219) to tender all their shares in SWMA to PMHH for a value equivalent
to SEK 106 per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on or around 30
September 2022. 

Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust
according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove SWMA from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
