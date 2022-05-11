Beter Bed Holding NV: All resolutions adopted at AGM Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - held its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. BBH is pleased to announce that all resolutions, including the 2021 financial statements and dividend proposal, were adopted. The AGM presentation as well as the voting results will be published onwww.beterbedholding.com.

Dividend

BBH has made significant progress on its revised strategy, as announced in May 2021. The continued strong performance over 2021 reflects the underlying strength of the strategic transformation. In light of the strength of the financial position and financial performance, the Management Board, with the approval from the Supervisory Board, resolved to amend the dividend policy to align it with BBH's ambition for sustainable growth.

Today, the AGM declared a dividend of € 0.15 per ordinary share of nominally € 0.02 each for the 2021 financial year, in light with the revised policy. The dividend will be distributed fully in cash. The following schedule will apply to the payment of the dividend:

13 May 2022: listing ex-dividend

16 May 2022: record date

From 23 May 2022: payment of dividend

BBH's revised dividend policy focuses on maximising shareholder value while maintaining a healthy capital position. On an annual basis, the Supervisory Board, on proposal of the Management Board, will assess the amount of dividend that will be proposed to the AGM.





About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productivewe are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.





For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31

For the Pdf version of the press release please click on the link under attachment(s).

Press photos can be downloaded here .

