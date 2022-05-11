Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.05.2022 | 19:58
ID Quantique SA: ID Quantique expands the XG Series with the launch of the Clavis XG: IDQ's long distance and backbone Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution, the ultimate in quantum-safe security

GENEVA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Quantique, the world leader in quantum cybersecurity solutions, today launched the Clavis XG at the Inside Quantum Technology conference (IQT). It expands the XG Series with higher key throughput and extended distance range, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection. It is also designed as a platform to offer "QKD as a Service" to a wider range of customers.