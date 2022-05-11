True REST Float Spa: Mandy Rowe Named as President of True REST Franchising

New Position Leads Business and Franchising Operations for World's Largest and Fastest Growing Float Brand

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / True REST Float Spa, the world leader in float therapy, announces Mandy Rowe as its new president. Rowe was formerly the director of sales and construction of True REST Float Spa. She will continue expanding the holistic brand's expertise in natural therapies and growing its wellness franchise business.

In her new role, Rowe will oversee the company's national presence in franchising, brand awareness and implementation of new innovative technology to offer additional benefits to flotation therapy. She will play a key role in analyzing trends, keeping up to date on the health and wellness industries' modernization and continuing her work of overseeing operations for all corporate-owned locations, currently serving as a board member of the Float Tank Association and The Yellow Ribbon Fund.

"Providing opportunities for communities across the country to experience float therapy is the keystone of what we do. Mandy's tenure with True REST Float Spa has contributed to our exceptional growth over the past few years," said Jim Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "We know her talent will continue to provide True REST Float Spa the opportunity to change people's lives and strengthen our brand. Mandy's excellent leadership skills, passion and growth-oriented drive will ensure we make a difference every day."

Mandy Rowe, President, True REST Float Spa

Over the past two decades, Rowe has worked in commercial real estate with SVN Investec Realty in Nashville and consulted with other franchise brands, but she has found her passion while working at True REST for the last seven years. Rowe follows in the footsteps of her father, who introduced her to the True REST brand, and continues to be involved in foundations that honor the wellbeing of veterans, a homage to her upbringing in the military community of Coronado, CA.

"I found inspiration in True REST Float Spa after learning about its therapeutic capabilities for veterans who use the practice as an alternative therapy for PTSD, anxiety and insomnia. Then, that interest grew into wanting to understand the technology and franchising components," said Mandy. "I'm proud to be a part of the team for over six years to educate, grow and enhance the float therapy experience and industry. I look forward to continuing that journey and doing everything I can to learn and find additional ways to bring floating more mainstream."

True REST Float Spa began in 2010 as a small business in Arizona before transitioning into franchising. The practice involves guests floating in a float pod filled with 180 gallons of water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts in an environment free of gravity and the five senses. The therapy has been proven scientifically to help with stress relief, anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, athletic recovery, visualization, meditation and many more. Each session is 60-minutes of serene uninterrupted calmness to support the mind, body and soul.

With 39 open locations in 22 states with 10 more under contract, True REST Float Spa is a national franchisor specializing in flotation therapy. The company provides years of experience with a leadership team, board of directors and franchisees to implement its successful business model that supports entrepreneurs with training, marketing, operational and franchise guidance. With a goal to open a True REST Float Spa in every state, the company runs on the principle foundation of honesty, responsibility and integrity.

More information about True REST Float Spa, its team, float therapy and its benefits are available at truerest.com/about-us/. Additional info about its franchising history and opportunities is accessible by visiting truerestfranchising.com/true-rest-vision/.

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST Float Spa ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 10 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats.

