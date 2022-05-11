The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q1 2022 results



Conifex Timber (CFF) reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Conifex Timber Inc. is a Canada based forestry company. Conifex Timber opened trading at C$1.82 per share. Ken Shields, CEO of Conifex sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Ken Shields and to learn more about Conifex Timber, click here

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) delivers FirstNet ready SD7 devices



Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has announced that its SD7 ruggedized device is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet®. Siyata Mobile is a global B2B vendor of next-generation Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Daniel Kim and to learn more about Siyata Mobile, click here



WestCann Holdings (P.WCH) signs broker agreement for retail distribution across the U.S.



WestCann Holdings (WCH) has signed a brokerhttps://pr.report/NUE4SrW- agreement for the distribution of Laika brand hemp cigarettes in the U.S. Miami-based Cajun Cigar Czar, LLC will distribute WestCann's hemp-based tobacco replacement cigarettes in approximately 100 retail stores. Andreas Gedeon, CEO of WestCann sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Andreas Gedeon and to learn more about WestCann Holdings, click here



Marvel (TSXV:MARV) increases land position at Wicheeda Project



Marvel Discovery (MARV) has announced a Joint Venture agreement to expand its land position in the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt. The company has a right to earn a 50 per cent interest in a 507-hectare claim block adjacent to the Wicheeda Project. Karim Rayani, President and CEO of Marvel Discovery sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Karim Rayani and to learn more about Marvel, click here



Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) provides SASB drilling program update



Trillion Energy (TCF) has made significant advances in the SASB drilling program, scheduled to commence in July. Trillion Energy is an oil and gas company with multiple assets in Turkey and Bulgaria. Art Halleran, Trillion's CEO sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.



For the full interview with Art Halleran and to learn more about Trillion Energy, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701015/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Conifex-Timber-Siyata-Mobile-WestCann-Holdings-Marvel-and-Trillion-Energy