Business analytics in the palm of your hand

Key new features include:

i. Instant Pay for quick procession of payments by clients.

ii. Seamless transactions through auto-generated invoices to collect payments from clients by simply setting the payable amount. QR codes are available for direct scan and pay with the client.

iii. Financial Analytics which aids in keeping track of expenditures, taxes and transactions. This feature further manages business expenses to benefit off of tax deductibles. Additionally, transactions tagged as business-related costs automatically get calculated to decrease future taxes. Get an overview into how much the business has grown and where it stands. In-built systems help in predicting the exact future tax liability amount.

iv. SMS Booking Reminders which can simply be put to use by toggling the reminder option in settings screen, it then sends automated reminders to the client before their session. The user can create an online booking link to share with clients and confirm a session with a single click. Pre-defined time-slots help in saving time consumption.

v. Easy Online Booking platform which lets the user quickly create packages of their service for sale. Persona then automatically tracks how many sessions a client has left after purchasing a package at any given moment. Users can manually create discount for bulk orders.

No need to wait for the standard two-day payment processing time

About Persona

Persona is an end-to-end business and financial management platform for independent business owners.

Persona offers complete-solution for appointment scheduling, payment collection, credit card processing, free invoicing, client management CRM, business analytics, expense management, tax calculation, and tax management tools which also generate the users Schedule C and make IRS payments.

Name: Angela Whiteman

City and Country: New York, USA

Email: Support@heypersona.com

Website: https://getpersona.app

