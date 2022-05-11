AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Spring into Action Best Ideas Virtual Conference on May 17th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on May 16th - 20th, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45580. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world-from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

