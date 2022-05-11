Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

Mortgage portfolio of $791.4 million, 3.2% increase from December 31, 2021

High quality mortgage portfolio 91% of portfolio in first mortgages 98.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.1%

Net income of $10.6 million, up 7.3% from the comparative period

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25

"We are off to a very good start in 2022, after achieving record earnings in calendar 2021. We ended the first quarter with assets of $824.9 million and mortgages of $791.4 million, both being the highest recorded in Atrium's history. The strength of our underwriting team continued to show, with mortgage advances of $140 million in Q1, the second highest in our history. Our $0.25 earnings per share were also at near record levels, and the quality of our loan book is outstanding. This loan quality is exemplified by very low arrears levels, 98.3% of the mortgage portfolio being conventional mortgages (defined as less than 75% loan to value), and the portfolio loan to value average being only 61.1%. So we are well positioned to outperform for the balance of 2022," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Atrium reported record assets of $824.9 million, up from $775.5 million at the end of 2021. Revenues were $16.4 million, a decrease of 0.4% from the first quarter of the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, an increase of 7.3% from the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at March 31, 2022 totaled $9.4 million, or 1.19% of the mortgage portfolio.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the prior year, an increase of 8.7%.

Mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2022 were $785.6 million, up from $759.2 million as at December 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, $139.7 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $116.6 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2022 was 8.32%, compared to 8.26% at December 31, 2021.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Revenue $ 16,377 $ 16,451 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,878 ) (1,896 ) Other expenses (324 ) (462 ) Impairment of investment property held for sale (1,832 ) - Recovery of (provision for) mortgage losses 1,813 (869 ) Income before financing costs 14,156 13,224 Financing costs (3,558 ) (3,350 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 10,598 $ 9,874 Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Dividends declared $ 9,648 $ 9,550 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 785,588 $ 758,221 Total assets, end of period $ 824,886 $ 774,657 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 474,364 $ 464,147

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Property Type Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s) High-rise residential 19 $ 275,341 34.8% 18 $ 234,847 30.6% Mid-rise residential 30 225,741 28.5% 34 253,507 33.0% Low-rise residential 15 107,269 13.6% 15 122,569 16.0% House and apartment 125 94,231 11.9% 101 70,944 9.3% Condominium corporation 12 1,642 0.2% 13 1,752 0.2% Residential portfolio 201 704,224 89.0% 181 683,619 89.1% Commercial 18 87,204 11.0% 16 83,512 10.9% Mortgage portfolio 219 $ 791,428 100.0% 197 $ 767,131 100.0%

March 31, 2022 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 142 $ 533,137 67.4% 59.9% 8.38% Non-GTA Ontario 53 32,770 4.1% 70.9% 7.40% British Columbia 22 218,286 27.6% 61.5% 8.28% Alberta 2 7,235 0.9% 94.5% 8.90% 219 $ 791,428 100.0% 61.1% 8.32%

December 31, 2021 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 126 $ 472,851 61.6% 62.3% 8.34% Non-GTA Ontario 44 33,361 4.4% 67.4% 7.65% British Columbia 25 253,771 33.1% 56.7% 8.17% Alberta 2 7,148 0.9% 94.4% 8.90% 197 $ 767,131 100.0% 60.9% 8.26%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

