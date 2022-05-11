Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Operational

Gold and silver production of 66,800 ounces and 1,670,128 ounces, respectively. An increase of 93% and a decrease of 13% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2021 ("Q1 2021"). Gold equivalent production of 103,098 3 ounces.

AISC per ounce of gold sold of $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.

per ounce of gold sold of $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively. All mine operations performed in line with annual guidance projections.

Total recordable injury rate of 3.13 with 2 lost time injuries. One fatal incident at the Lindero mine in January.

Financial

Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 net income per share reported in Q1 2021. Adjusted net income of $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in Q1 2021

of $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in Q1 2021 Sales of $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million reported in the same period in Q1 2021

Consolidated realized prices of $1,884 per ounce and $24.18 per ounce for gold and silver respectively

Adjusted EBITDA of $80.3 million compared to $60.8 million reported in Q1 2021

of $80.3 million compared to $60.8 million reported in Q1 2021 Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million reported in Q1 2021.

of $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million reported in Q1 2021. As at March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $110.4 million, and available liquidity of $150.4 million

Growth and Development

Seguela Project; maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Sunbird discovery comprising 3.45 million tonnes averaging 3.16 g/t containing 350,000 gold ounces (see news release dated March 15, 2022)

Seguela construction 48% complete as of the end of March. On-time and on-budget for first gold in mid 2023

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our net income in the quarter of $27.0 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $80.3 million with margins of 44% attest to the strong operational performance of our four mines." Mr. Ganoza continued, "We are running a thriving business in an $1,800 per ounce gold price environment and are confident of the resiliency of our assets throughout the precious metal cycle." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "We maintain a strong balance sheet with low debt leverage and a healthy liquidity position of $150.4 million."





1 Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures

2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices, refer to mine site results for realized prices and Non-IFRS Financial Measures for silver equivalent ratio

3 Gold equivalent production includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,884/oz Au, $24.2/oz Ag, $2,331/t Pb and $3,736/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.9, Au:Pb = 1:0.8, Au:Zn = 1:0.5

4 For full details see news release dated March 15, 2022

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Sales 182.3 117.8 55 % Mine operating income 63.5 51.3 24 % Operating income 40.7 40.4 1 % Net income 27.0 26.4 2 % Earnings per share - basic 0.09 0.14 (36 %) Adjusted net income1 33.4 27.5 21 % Adjusted EBITDA1 80.3 60.8 32 % Net cash provided by operating activities 33.2 21.1 57 % Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 9.6 11.8 (19 %) Capital expenditures2 Sustaining 18.0 7.9 128 % Non-sustaining3 1.9 0.3 533 % Lindero construction - 2.6 (100 %) Séguéla construction 42.9 - 100 % Brownfields 2.5 2.5 0 % As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change Cash and cash equivalents 110.4 107.1 3 % 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis 3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration Figures may not add due to rounding



First Quarter 2022 Results

Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million over the same period in 2021. Sales by reportable segment in the three months ended March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $54.1 million from 28,619 ounces of gold ounces sold, a 45% increase from the same period in 2021. Higher gold sales were the result of increased performance at the three stage crushing and stacking facility.

Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $55.4 million from 29,530 ounces of gold sold.

San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $45.9 million, a 17% decrease from the $55.3 million reported in the same period in 2021. Lower sales were driven by a 20% and 23% decrease in the volume of silver and gold ounces sold, respectively, which was driven by lower mined grades which was in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.

Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $26.8 million, a 7% increase from the $25.1 million reported in the same period in 2021. The increased sales were mainly driven by higher zinc and lead prices.

Operating income for the three months ended March 30, 2022 was $40.7 million, a slight increase of $0.3 million compared to Q1 2021 as higher operating income at Lindero and the contribution from Yaramoko were offset by lower operating income at San Jose, higher Corporate expenses, and a $2.1 million write-down related to the termination of an exploration agreement on the Sante Fe property in Mexico.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $27.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million over the same period in 2021. Net income was impacted by a loss on financial derivatives of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $1.7 million gain in the same period of 2021. This was driven by a $5.2 million loss ($1.1 million realized, $4.1 million unrealized) on financial derivatives at the Caylloma Mine due to higher zinc prices that was partially offset by gains on fuel hedges at Lindero.

Outlook on Cost Inflation

The Company continues to monitor the impact of inflationary pressures on its cost structure and any deviation this could create from the guidance the Company issued at the beginning of the year. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company observed cost pressure on certain consumables including cyanide, diesel, explosives and grinding media while certain others remained relatively constant. Through the first quarter of 2022 the impact of inflation was below 5% of total cost. At the Lindero Mine, where diesel is the largest cost component, the effect of a rising price was partially mitigated by fuel hedges the Company has in place for approximately 55% of consumption in 2022. The future impact of inflation on costs remains uncertain at this time. The Company will continue to closely monitor the levels of cost inflation over the remainder of 2022.

Liquidity

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million in Q1 2021. The decrease was driven by negative changes in working capital in Q1 2022 of $27.9 million and taxes paid of $20.1 million compared to a current income tax charge in the quarter of $11.9 million.

Total liquidity available to the Company as at March 31, 2022 was $150.4 million. The Company's $200.0 million revolving credit facility was fully available as at the end of March 2022 and $40.0 million remained undrawn. Subsequent to March 31, 2022 the company drew down $20.0 million from the credit facility bringing the total amount drawn to $180.0 million of the available $200.0 million.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Mine Production Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,295,755 2,130,000 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.88 0.82 Production (oz) 30,068 22,332 Metal sold (oz) 28,619 21,297 Realized price ($/oz) 1,890 1,754 Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 692 615 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,038 1,055 Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 3,125 4,040 Non-sustaining 169 - Brownfields 144 91 1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.



During the first quarter of 2022, the operation lost man-hours in January as a result of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases causing a 14% shortfall in ore placed on the pad, compared to plan for the quarter. The Company is executing a recovery plan during the second and third quarters of the year and does not anticipate any impact on achieving annual production guidance.

In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 1,295,755 tonnes of ore were placed on the heap leach pad averaging 0.88 g/t gold containing an estimated 36,568 ounces of gold. Gold production for the quarter was 30,068 ounces, representing a 35% increase quarter-over-quarter. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in the performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits to design parameters, which delivered 100% of the 1.3 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter compared to 19% or 0.4 million tonnes of the 2.1 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.4 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 0.5:1.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $692, compared to $615 in the first quarter of 2021. Cash costs per ounce of gold was higher due to higher consumable prices mainly related to diesel, cyanide and explosives and higher headcount as the mine had not reached its full complement of staff in the first quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by the higher volume of gold sold.

All-in sustaining cash costs per gold ounce sold was $1,038 during Q1 2022 compared with $1,055 in the first quarter of 2021. All-in sustaining costs for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the production issues described above and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.

Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Mine Production Tonnes milled 127,968 - Gold Grade (g/t) 7.50 - Recovery (%) 98 - Production (oz) 28,235 - Metal sold (oz) 29,530 - Realized price ($/oz) 1,878 - Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 705 - All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,147 - Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 7,361 - Brownfields 488 - 1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures. 2 The Yaramoko Mine was acquired as part of the acquisition of Roxgold which completed on July 2, 2021. As such comparative figures for the comparative quarter in 2021 is not presented.



The Yaramoko Mine produced 28,235 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 7.50 g/t; above the plan for the quarter. Gold production is on target to meet the upper end of the annual guidance range primarily due to mill feed grade being 9% higher than budgeted for the period. Positive grade reconciliation compared to the reserve model at the 55 Zone and additional tonnes from ore development explain the increase in grade.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $705, which was below plan, primarily due to higher production during Q1 2022.

All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,147 for Q1 2022, which was below plan due to higher production and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Mine Production Tonnes milled 250,947 259,803 Average tonnes milled per day 2,918 3,048 Silver Grade (g/t) 185 217 Recovery (%) 91 91 Production (oz) 1,358,189 1,646,444 Metal sold (oz) 1,316,193 1,642,300 Realized price ($/oz) 24.27 26.17 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.13 1.36 Recovery (%) 90 91 Production (oz) 8,239 10,301 Metal sold (oz) 7,952 10,287 Realized price ($/oz) 1,890 1,783 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 76.05 69.96 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 10.42 8.38 Net smelter return ($/t) 182.65 223.69 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 15.32 13.40 Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 3,575 1,987 Non-sustaining 415 274 Brownfields 1,529 1,736 1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively 2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures



The San Jose Mine produced 1,358,189 ounces of silver and 8,239 ounces of gold during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents an 18% and 20% decrease compared to Q1 2021. The driver for the decrease in production was primarily lower average head grades of 15% and 17% for silver and gold, respectively; which is in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.

The cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $76.05 per tonne compared to $69.96 per tonne in Q1 2021. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.

The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 14% to $15.32 per ounce, compared to $13.40 per ounce in Q1 2021. The increase in all-in sustaining costs was primarily the result of lower silver equivalent ounces sold and an increase in sustaining capital due to additional spend on mine equipment, partially compensated by lower royalties and mining taxes and lower worker's participation.



Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Mine Production Tonnes milled 132,574 131,887 Average tonnes milled per day 1,524 1,499 Silver Grade (g/t) 89 77 Recovery (%) 82 81 Production (oz) 311,939 267,311 Metal sold (oz) 294,301 259,311 Realized price ($/oz) 23.78 26.29 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.16 0.62 Recovery (%) 37 73 Production (oz) 258 1,922 Metal sold (oz) 325 1,673 Realized price ($/oz) 1,828 1,775 Lead Grade (%) 3.55 3.21 Recovery (%) 88 88 Production (000's lbs) 9,134 8,181 Metal sold (000's lbs) 8,575 7,998 Realized price ($/lb) 1.06 0.92 Zinc Grade (%) 4.18 4.70 Recovery (%) 89 88 Production (000's lbs) 10,827 11,969 Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,546 12,267 Realized price ($/lb) 1.69 1.25 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 89.60 83.09 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 12.39 13.10 Net smelter return ($/t) 211.80 194.39 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 17.83 18.50 Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 3,949 1,972 Brownfields 324 630 1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively 2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures



The Caylloma Mine produced 311,939 ounces of silver, 9.1 million pounds of lead and 10.8 million pounds of zinc during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Silver production was 17% higher than the comparable period, driven by a 16% increase in average head grade from the contribution of newly scheduled higher-grade production stopes located in level 16 of the Animas vein. Lead production was 12% higher than the comparable period due to higher grades while zinc production was 10% lower than the comparable period due to lower grades. Gold production totalled 258 ounces with an average head grade of 0.16 g/t which was in line with expectations.

The production cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 8% to $89.60, compared to $83.09 in Q1 2021. The increase was the result of higher mining costs related to higher increased ground support and backfill requirements and increased plant costs related to steel and reagents. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.

The all-in sustaining cash cost for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased 4% to $17.83 per ounce compared to $18.50 per ounce in Q1 2021. The decrease was driven by higher silver equivalent production.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; total production cash cost per tonne; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 MD&A"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of Fortuna uses such measures and ratio. The Q1 2022 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Except as otherwise described in the Q1 2022 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended March 31, Consolidated 2022 2021 Net income 27.0 26.4 Adjustments, net of tax: Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine2 - 2.2 Write off of mineral properties 1.5 - Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 2.3 - Accretion on right of use assets 0.6 - Other non-cash/non-recurring items 2.0 (1.1 ) Adjusted Net Income 33.4 27.5 1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales 2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration



Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income 27.0 26.4 Adjustments: Community support provision and accruals - - Inventory adjustment - (0.1 ) Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine - 2.2 Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Project 0.6 - Net finance items 2.8 2.4 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 38.1 19.2 Income taxes 6.8 13.3 Other non-cash/non-recurring items 5.0 (2.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA 80.3 60.8



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2020

Three months ended March 31, Consolidated 2022 2021 (Restated) Net cash provided by operating activities 33.2 21.1 Adjustments Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (20.5 ) (9.3 ) Other adjustments (3.1 ) - Free cash flow from ongoing operations 9.6 11.8



Reconciliation of Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Lindero Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cost of sales 35,867 22,186 Changes in doré inventory 1,017 - Inventory adjustment 739 - Export duties (4,008 ) (2,800 ) Depletion and depreciation (12,009 ) (6,245 ) By product credits - (58 ) Production cash cost1 21,607 13,083 Changes in doré inventory (1,017 ) - Realized gain in diesel hedge (782 ) - Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 19,808 13,083 Ounces of gold sold B 28,607 21,289 Cash cost per ounce of gold sold1 ($/oz) =A/B 692 615 1 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining

Yaramoko Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cost of sales 38,041 - Changes in doré inventory (1,320 ) - Export duties (3,333 ) - Depletion and depreciation (14,028 ) - By product credits (5 ) - Production cash cost 19,355 - Changes in doré inventory 1,320 - Refining charges 155 - Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 20,830 - Ounces of gold sold B 29,530 - Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz) =A/B 705 -



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Lindero Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cash cost applicable 19,808 13,093 Export duties and mining taxes 4,008 3,581 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,905 1,138 Adjusted operating cash cost 25,721 17,812 Sustaining leases 705 518 Sustaining capital expenditures1 3,125 4,040 Brownfields exploration expenditures1 144 91 All-in sustaining cash cost 29,695 22,461 Non-sustaining capital expenditures1 169 - All-in cash cost 29,864 22,461 Ounces of gold sold 28,607 21,289 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,038 1,055 All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,044 1,055 1 Presented on a cash basis

Yaramoko Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cash cost applicable 20,830 - Export duties and mining taxes 3,333 - General and administrative expenses (operations) 410 - Adjusted operating cash cost 24,573 - Sustaining leases 1,435 - Sustaining capital expenditures1 7,361 - Brownfields exploration expenditures1 488 - All-in sustaining cash cost 33,857 - All-in cash cost 33,857 - Ounces of gold sold 29,530 - All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,147 - All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,147 - 1 Presented on a cash basis



Reconciliation of Production Cash Cost per Tonne and Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

San Jose Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cost of sales 28,899 28,708 Changes in concentrate inventory 77 29 Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (21 ) 14 Inventory adjustment 537 80 Royalties and mining taxes (1,392 ) (1,343 ) Workers participation (727 ) (1,709 ) Depletion and depreciation (8,287 ) (7,604 ) Cash cost3 A 19,086 18,175 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 250,947 259,803 Production cash cost per tonne3 ($/t) =A/B 76.05 69.96 Cash cost3 A 19,086 18,175 Changes in concentrate inventory (77 ) (29 ) Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 21 (14 ) Inventory adjustment (537 ) (80 ) Treatment charges 872 (239 ) Refining charges 91 1,014 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold3 C 19,456 18,827 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 1,867,871 2,245,819 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2,3 ($/oz) =C/D 10.42 8.38 Mining cost per tonne3 37.45 37.35 Milling cost per tonne 18.01 16.83 Indirect cost per tonne 14.63 10.64 Community relations cost per tonne 4.84 0.32 Distribution cost per tonne 1.12 4.82 Production cash cost per tonne3 ($/t) 76.05 69.96 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1). 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining

Caylloma Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cost of sales 16,021 15,617 Changes in concentrate inventory 111 65 Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (126 ) 4 Inventory adjustment 272 - Royalties and mining taxes (247 ) (27 ) Provision for community support (126 ) - Workers participation (613 ) (640 ) Depletion and depreciation (3,414 ) (4,061 ) Cash cost3 A 11,878 10,958 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 132,574 131,887 Production cash cost per tonne3 ($/t) =A/B 89.60 83.09 Cash cost A 11,878 10,958 Changes in concentrate inventory (111 ) (65 ) Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 126 (4 ) Inventory adjustment (272 ) - Treatment charges 3,914 3,157 Refining charges 392 405 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold3 C 15,927 14,451 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 1,285,610 1,103,000 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2,3 ($/oz) =C/D 12.39 13.10 Mining cost per tonne 35.29 31.98 Milling cost per tonne 16.23 13.57 Indirect cost per tonne 30.60 29.56 Community relations cost per tonne 7.04 0.55 Distribution cost per tonne 0.45 7.43 Production cash cost per tonne3 ($/t) 89.60 83.09 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1). 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost and All-in Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

San Jose Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cash cost applicable4 19,456 18,827 Royalties and mining taxes 1,392 3,683 Workers' participation 909 2,136 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,590 1,675 Adjusted operating cash cost4 23,347 26,321 Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19) 2 - Sustaining leases4 157 44 Sustaining capital expenditures3 3,575 1,987 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 1,529 1,736 All-in sustaining cash cost 28,610 30,088 Non-sustaining capital expenditures3 415 274 All-in cash cost 29,025 30,362 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,867,871 2,245,819 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 15.32 13.40 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 15.54 13.52 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis 4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost

Caylloma Mine Three months ended March 31, (Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021 Cash cost applicable4 15,927 14,451 Royalties and mining taxes 247 688 Workers' participation 705 736 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,058 1,278 Adjusted operating cash cost4 17,937 17,153 Sustaining leases4 708 648 Sustaining capital expenditures3 3,949 1,972 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 324 630 All-in sustaining cash cost 22,918 20,403 All-in cash cost 22,918 20,403 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,285,610 1,103,000 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 17.83 18.50 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 17.83 18.50 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1). 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis 4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost



Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's first quarter 2022 Financial Statements and accompanying Q1 2022 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com), on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar (http://www.sec.gov/edgar).

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

