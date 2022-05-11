Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that each of its seven director nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 25, 2022 was elected as a director at its May 11, 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

The director election voting results are provided in the table below:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mary Garden 47,482,044 99.85 69,359 0.15 David Johnston 47,455,720 99.80 95,683 0.20 Simon Landy 47,539,812 99.98 11,591 0.02 John MacCuish 47,530,067 99.96 21,336 0.04 R. William McFarland 47,454,520 99.80 96,883 0.20 Kevin D. Nabholz 46,016,391 96.77 1,535,012 3.23 Russell Newmark 47,527,184 99.95 24,219 0.05

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,000 people across Canada, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO, Dexterra Group

Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123691