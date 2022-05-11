Julian Edelman, Ray Lewis, and Peter Schmeichel headline conference

The inaugural SUNSET Sports Media Festival, which brings together executives, media, and athletes from all over the world, will take place June 9 11, 2022 in Zadar, Croatia.

Boris Kovacek, organizer of the SUNSET Sports Media Festival, Martina Srnec, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Promotion and Advertising Department, Mayor of Zadar Branko Dukic, and Mario Paleka, director of the Zadar Tourist Board, announced the inaugural event in Zadar, Croatia on April 29, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Created by Pepermint, the organizers of Croatia's Weekend Media Festival, the SUNSET Sports Media Festival will feature speeches, panel discussions, and additional programming from international athletes and media executives in the city Zadar.

We are more than honored that the city of Zadar is the host of such a world-class project. Together with the capacities and climate we have, infrastructure and transport connections, we believe this will further highlight Zadar as one of the centers of sports tourism," said Zadar Mayor Branko Dukic.

The Sports Media Festival brings together two great passions Croatia is known for sports and tourism. With the recent rise in popularity Croatia is one of the most desirable destinations on the global tourism market. "Sport is traditionally one of the strongest assets when it comes to promoting Croatia in the world. I believe that this incredibly important project will position Zadar on the world map in the way that this beautiful city-the hometown to some of the world's best athletes-deserves," said Josip Pavic, Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Headlining this year's event include former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, NFL Super Bowl MVP and former wide receiver Julian Edelman, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, and Italian journalist and TV presenter Diletta Leotta

"As active participants in the global sports and media worlds, Croatia has the opportunity to understand the main challenges of the industries and recognize innovators and key players. Croatia's position and role in the world of sports gives us the opportunity to become a leader in such events," said Boris Kovacek, organizer of the first SUNSET Sports Media Festival in Croatia.

Pete Radovich, Jr., Executive Producer of Inside the NFL, coordinating producer of the UEFA Champions League, and VP of Production and Senior Creative Director at CBS Sports, will serve as an ambassador and advisor for the SUNSET Sports Media Festival.

Radovich will moderate a discussion on The Power of Story, alongside Edelman, Lewis, and others. Other programing includes:

Everybody Wants to Rule the World: Football vs. Football , which will take a look behind the NFL phenomenon and explore the key elements that separate the two football worlds as they fight for global dominance and viewer attention

, which will take a look behind the NFL phenomenon and explore the key elements that separate the two football worlds as they fight for global dominance and viewer attention Inside the Ring with Stephen Espinoza , hosted by President of Showtime Sports, Stephen Espinoza, who will share his insights into his success in the world of boxing

, hosted by President of Showtime Sports, who will share his insights into his success in the world of boxing Production in the New Era, hosted by Executive Vice President of Global Production at IMG and former Sky Sports managing director, Barney Francis , will focus on the rise of sports betting, including the challenges of digital and traditional formats.

hosted by Executive Vice President of Global Production at IMG and former Sky Sports managing director, , will focus on the rise of sports betting, including the challenges of digital and traditional formats. Additional topics include: Women in Sports, Access is King, Underdogs, Started From The Bottom Now We're Here, The Future of Serie A, and more.

