Intice Intelligent Laser Level takes out Review Rumble's 2022 Best Home Handyman Product

PORTLAND METROPOLITAN AREA, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Review Rumble's 2022 annual awards had a strong focus on handyman solutions this year as we have had two years of handymen with more time on their hands. So, while the competition was tough, the standout home handyman tool was declared to be the Intice Intelligent Laser Level.

??"For accuracy, consistency and convenience we could not go past the Intice laser level that basically brought construction site-level accuracy to the home handyman," said Review Rumble lead reviewer Connor McCloud. "The thought and effort that has gone into this product are second to none."

When they were just starting, the team at Intice had one goal: invent a powerful yet affordable laser level to help tradesmen around the world work on projects with efficiency and ease.

"We wanted to supply a machine that can boast accuracy, consistency, and convenience to each and every one of their customers," Aaron Piete, founder and CEO of Intice.

This commitment resulted in the Intice Intelligent Laser Level, a 4-plane, self-levelling 360° crossline laser with brilliant green beams that provide increased visibility in bright light job sites. This makes it perfectly versatile for precision tasks while also being durable with an IP54 rating for increased protection against dust, moisture, and drops.

With its compact size, ease of use, self-levelling technology, and affordability, it is built to take on the tightest of spaces while still allowing for outstanding visibility and exceptional portability for carpentry, electrical, and plumbing work at a great price.

This reliability has resulted in an awarded product, not just with review websites like Review Rumble but also with strong ratings with online consumers.

"We are thrilled to be recognised by Review Rumble because it shows that people appreciate the effort we put in," says Piete. "We consulted with the construction industry, home handymen and professionals to make sure we had the best product on the market. I come from a family of DIY handymen and I wanted to create something that would make them all proud."

Intice has grown from a faint idea into one of the fastest growing laser level businesses today. With their high quality laser levelling and measuring technology, Intice has made it easy for people to make short work of any DIY or professional project. Whether it is for electrical and plumbing or carpentry work, Intice has the tools tradespeople need for an efficient and productive job.

About Review Rumble

Review Rumble Ltd is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands located at Level 1, Palm Grove House, Wickham's Cay 1, Road Town. It helps customers compare and analyse brands across over 100+ categories.

CONTACT:

Name: Aj Ignacio

Email: aj@reviewrumble.com

Website: https://www.reviewrumble.com

SOURCE: Review Rumble

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701076/Intice-Intelligent-Laser-Level-takes-out-Review-Rumbles-2022-Best-Home-Handyman-Product