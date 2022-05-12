Juniper Systems Limited Launches Android 11 Update for the Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet

Mesa 3 Rugged Tablets running on the Android operating system now support an upgrade to Android version 11

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 11, 2022, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, announced today that an Android 11 operating systemcurrently running on Android 9. Android 11 offers users several system updates as well as continued support for quarterly OS updates.



This update is optional for users. All new Mesa 3 Rugged Tablets running on Android will now ship to customers with Android 11 already loaded.

'Android 11 offers continued feature and performance enhancements for our Mesa 3 Android users', said Mr. Jeff Delatore, Mesa 3 product manager at Juniper Systems, Inc. 'This updated OS will also provide our users with a path forward for future OS updates, including security features'.

When updating the Mesa 3 to Android 11, users will reap the benefits of enhanced capabilities such as Nearby Share, native screen recording, and easier sharing of large datasets across applications. At an enterprise and developer level, those deploying multiple units to large teams can enjoy new features that include work profiles, connected work and personal applications, location access notifications, and wireless debugging.

'When collecting data in the field, sharing and transferring data easily and quickly is critical to our customers', said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited near Birmingham, U.K. 'Our devices are designed to offer a better data collection experience. This OS update allows the Mesa 3 to deliver that. We view Nearby Share and dataset sharing across apps as extremely useful tools for our customers'.

In January of 2020, the company launched the Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet running on Android 9. Two years later it is still one of the most robust Android tablets available on the market. Juniper Systems is proud to offer unparalleled product support by providing users with new features and updates for their rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers.

About the Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet running Android:

Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor with 6 GB RAM

All-day battery life

IP68 rated waterproof and dustproof

Extreme temperature endurance

Ergonomic design for minimal user fatigue

Large, 7-inch sunlight-readable display

Customisable with branding, hardware inclusions, and software

Optional Class 1, Div 2 certification for hazardous locations

To learn more about the Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet running on Android 11 visit our product page. For additional information about how to upgrade to Android 11, visit the support sectionon our website.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, GNSS receivers, and mapping software, creating field data collection solutions for extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems' innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, industrial, environmental sciences, mining, military, utilities and public services markets.

