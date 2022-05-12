Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: 919493 ISIN: NO0003078800 
Tradegate
11.05.22
21:06 Uhr
14,740 Euro
-0,020
-0,14 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 07:17
83 Leser
TGS Quarterly Dividend

OSLO, Norway (12 May 2022) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.36 per share) in Q2 2022.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.36 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 18 May 2022
  • Ex-date: 19 May 2022
  • Record date: 20 May 2022
  • Payment date: 2 June 2022
  • Date of approval: 11 May 2022

Company summary
TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
