- (PLX AI) - Sweco Q1 revenue SEK 6,077 million vs. estimate SEK 6,075 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 629 million vs. estimate SEK 634 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 463 million
|Interim report January - March 2022 Sweco AB (publ)
|07:28
|Sweco Q1 EBITA SEK 648 Million vs. Estimate SEK 654 Million
|Sweco buys Norwegian architect
|Sweco expands in sustainable residential development - by acquiring Norwegian company Arcasa Arkitekter
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (22.04.2022)
Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ABN AMRO BANK NV NL0011540547 - 0,61 EUR AQ GROUP AB SE0000772956 3,33 SEK 0,3228 EUR BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA ADR US05967A1079 0...
