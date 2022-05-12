- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Composites Q1 revenue NOK 1,016 million vs. estimate NOK 907 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA NOK -9 million vs. estimate NOK -13 million
- • Q1 EBIT NOK -85 million vs. estimate NOK -81 million
- • Says demand remains high and top-line growth was achieved across all segments
- • Margins were, however, adversely impacted by increased cost of materials and components, company says
- • Mitigating actions such as price increases and productivity programs are expected to gradually reverse the margin compression in the coming quarters, company says
