Spexis AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Allschwil, Switzerland, May 12, 2022
Spexis to present at BioEquity Europe 2022
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that that the company will present at BioEquity Europe, taking place May 17 & 18, 2022. Jeff Wager, CEO of Spexis, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
The presentation is now available to conference registrants. For more information on the conference, visit the BioEquity website.
About Spexis
