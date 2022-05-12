Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sub-division of Ordinary Shares

12 May 2022

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

SUB-DIVISION OF ORDINARY SHARES

On 24 March 2022, the Company published its annual report setting out its intentions to undertake a sub-division of each existing ordinary share of 25 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") into 5 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Split"). At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 10 May 2022, shareholders approved the Share Split.

The last day of trading in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be today, 12 May 2022, following which the Share Split will take effect and it is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 13 May 2022.

Shareholders will receive 5 New Ordinary Shares in exchange for each Existing Ordinary Share held at the Record Date. CREST accounts are expected to be credited with New Ordinary Shares on Friday, 13 May 2022 and share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares are expected to be posted to shareholders no later than 27 May 2022.

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will remain the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares (TMPL). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will carry the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the same rights to participate in dividends paid by the Company. A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the Share Split will represent the same proportion of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares immediately prior to the Share Split.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BMV92D64

SEDOL: BMV92D6

Total Voting Rights

On the basis that there are currently 66,872,765 Existing Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 1,181,105 will be held in treasury. Following completion of the Share Split there will be 334,363,825 New Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 5,905,525 will be held in treasury. Therefore, immediately following the Share Split of the Company's shares on 13 May 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 328,458,300.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Dividend Declaration

Further to the Dividend Declaration announcement released by the Company on 10 May 2022, following the completion of the share split, the first interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be revised to 2.05p per ordinary share, with the intention to pay four interim dividends for the year ended 31 December 2022 totalling at least 8.2p per ordinary share.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323