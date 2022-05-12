Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
12.05.22
08:32 Uhr
4,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
12.05.2022 | 08:04
53 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 11

12 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 364.6850 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 367.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 360 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,530,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,561,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1675362.50 08:24:1300058816459TRLO0LSE
600362.50 08:24:1300058816460TRLO0LSE
815362.50 08:24:1300058816461TRLO0LSE
1592362.00 08:30:2900058816986TRLO0LSE
950361.00 08:31:4700058817129TRLO0LSE
640361.00 08:31:4700058817130TRLO0LSE
1673360.50 08:42:1500058817772TRLO0LSE
1538360.00 08:47:3000058817947TRLO0LSE
934360.00 08:47:3000058817948TRLO0LSE
574360.00 08:47:3000058817949TRLO0LSE
494360.50 08:52:2900058818303TRLO0LSE
133360.50 08:52:2900058818304TRLO0LSE
111360.50 08:52:2900058818305TRLO0LSE
310360.50 08:52:2900058818306TRLO0LSE
552361.50 09:12:5100058819463TRLO0LSE
400362.00 09:12:5100058819464TRLO0LSE
1053362.00 09:12:5100058819465TRLO0LSE
144362.00 09:19:5700058819805TRLO0LSE
9364.50 09:29:2500058820318TRLO0LSE
2608364.50 09:30:1100058820362TRLO0LSE
400364.50 09:30:1100058820363TRLO0LSE
703364.50 09:31:3500058820444TRLO0LSE
1532364.50 09:38:2000058820808TRLO0LSE
730364.50 09:38:2000058820809TRLO0LSE
1145364.50 09:38:2000058820810TRLO0LSE
1689364.00 09:46:0900058821307TRLO0LSE
730365.50 10:24:3800058823951TRLO0LSE
874365.50 10:24:3800058823952TRLO0LSE
1691365.50 10:24:3800058823953TRLO0LSE
241365.00 10:24:3800058823954TRLO0LSE
755365.00 10:53:1000058825107TRLO0LSE
618365.00 10:53:1000058825108TRLO0LSE
228365.00 10:53:1000058825109TRLO0LSE
555365.00 10:53:1000058825110TRLO0LSE
1003365.00 10:53:1000058825111TRLO0LSE
1482364.00 10:53:3000058825130TRLO0LSE
626363.50 10:53:3400058825137TRLO0LSE
911363.50 11:05:1700058825417TRLO0LSE
1392363.50 11:05:1700058825418TRLO0LSE
643362.50 11:12:3700058825659TRLO0LSE
968362.50 11:12:3700058825660TRLO0LSE
636364.00 11:34:0900058826181TRLO0LSE
17366.00 11:52:5500058826691TRLO0LSE
17366.00 11:52:5500058826692TRLO0LSE
22366.00 11:52:5500058826693TRLO0LSE
600366.50 11:53:2600058826703TRLO0LSE
600366.50 11:53:2600058826704TRLO0LSE
2643366.50 11:53:2600058826705TRLO0LSE
202366.00 11:54:0900058826738TRLO0LSE
364366.00 11:54:1100058826739TRLO0LSE
157366.00 11:54:1100058826740TRLO0LSE
136367.50 12:01:0600058827187TRLO0LSE
139367.50 12:01:3900058827191TRLO0LSE
2625367.50 12:05:1000058827335TRLO0LSE
424367.50 12:05:1000058827336TRLO0LSE
1141367.00 12:07:5900058827485TRLO0LSE
290367.00 12:08:0000058827486TRLO0LSE
350367.00 12:08:0100058827487TRLO0LSE
1432366.50 12:09:3600058827535TRLO0LSE
47366.50 13:00:0200058829779TRLO0LSE
308366.50 13:00:0200058829780TRLO0LSE
1063366.50 13:00:0200058829781TRLO0LSE
1421366.50 13:00:0200058829782TRLO0LSE
1200366.00 13:14:1000058830399TRLO0LSE
312366.00 13:14:1000058830400TRLO0LSE
304365.50 13:16:2200058830449TRLO0LSE
15365.50 13:16:2200058830450TRLO0LSE
15365.50 13:18:2300058830580TRLO0LSE
131365.50 13:19:2500058830655TRLO0LSE
7366.00 13:29:4900058831017TRLO0LSE
133366.00 13:29:4900058831018TRLO0LSE
70366.00 13:29:4900058831019TRLO0LSE
43366.00 13:29:4900058831020TRLO0LSE
49366.00 13:29:4900058831021TRLO0LSE
600366.00 13:29:5000058831022TRLO0LSE
1115366.00 13:29:5000058831023TRLO0LSE
54365.50 13:30:0200058831162TRLO0LSE
1440365.50 13:30:0200058831166TRLO0LSE
1507365.50 13:30:0200058831167TRLO0LSE
400365.50 13:30:0200058831168TRLO0LSE
364365.50 13:30:0200058831175TRLO0LSE
221365.50 13:37:5200058832054TRLO0LSE
1296365.50 13:37:5200058832055TRLO0LSE
352364.50 13:46:1500058832707TRLO0LSE
1051364.50 13:46:1500058832708TRLO0LSE
1604364.50 13:51:1600058833036TRLO0LSE
1473364.50 13:53:3300058833300TRLO0LSE
1200364.00 14:21:2000058835902TRLO0LSE
330364.00 14:21:2000058835903TRLO0LSE
156365.00 14:26:4300058836335TRLO0LSE
1047365.00 14:26:4300058836336TRLO0LSE
266365.00 14:26:4400058836338TRLO0LSE
37364.50 14:29:0200058836490TRLO0LSE
143364.50 14:29:0200058836491TRLO0LSE
400365.00 14:30:4300058836684TRLO0LSE
522365.00 14:30:4300058836685TRLO0LSE
1365365.00 14:33:4300058836977TRLO0LSE
1676365.00 14:33:4300058836978TRLO0LSE
400365.00 14:33:4300058836979TRLO0LSE
393365.00 14:33:4300058836980TRLO0LSE
600365.00 14:33:4300058836981TRLO0LSE
112365.00 14:33:4300058836982TRLO0LSE
65365.50 14:50:1200058838676TRLO0LSE
673365.50 14:51:3600058838799TRLO0LSE
529365.50 14:51:3600058838800TRLO0LSE
41365.50 14:51:3600058838801TRLO0LSE
699365.50 14:51:3600058838802TRLO0LSE
1446365.50 14:56:2200058839179TRLO0LSE
400365.50 14:56:2200058839180TRLO0LSE
279365.50 14:56:2200058839181TRLO0LSE
397365.50 14:56:2200058839182TRLO0LSE
624365.50 14:56:2200058839183TRLO0LSE
115365.00 15:00:2900058839541TRLO0LSE
730365.00 15:00:2900058839542TRLO0LSE
662365.00 15:00:2900058839543TRLO0LSE
1601364.50 15:09:4200058840635TRLO0LSE
1624365.00 15:22:5900058841745TRLO0LSE
447364.50 15:23:0400058841760TRLO0LSE
527364.50 15:24:0500058841861TRLO0LSE
169365.50 15:29:0600058842148TRLO0LSE
182365.50 15:30:1800058842222TRLO0LSE
600365.50 15:30:1800058842223TRLO0LSE
703365.50 15:30:1800058842224TRLO0LSE
1609365.50 15:30:1800058842225TRLO0LSE
1333365.00 15:35:3500058842677TRLO0LSE
86365.00 15:35:3500058842678TRLO0LSE
1520365.00 15:45:1400058843353TRLO0LSE
161365.00 15:45:1400058843354TRLO0LSE
248365.50 15:49:1000058843654TRLO0LSE
730365.50 15:49:1000058843655TRLO0LSE
434365.50 15:49:1000058843656TRLO0LSE
1560365.00 15:51:2700058843749TRLO0LSE
19365.50 16:03:0100058844512TRLO0LSE
311365.50 16:07:0000058844986TRLO0LSE
123365.50 16:07:0000058844987TRLO0LSE
600365.50 16:07:0000058844988TRLO0LSE
228365.50 16:07:0000058844989TRLO0LSE
791365.50 16:07:0000058844990TRLO0LSE
714366.00 16:14:0200058845570TRLO0LSE
21366.00 16:14:0200058845571TRLO0LSE
600366.00 16:14:0200058845572TRLO0LSE
672366.00 16:14:0200058845573TRLO0LSE
288366.00 16:14:0200058845574TRLO0LSE
79366.00 16:14:0200058845575TRLO0LSE
241365.50 16:17:0600058845884TRLO0LSE
168365.50 16:17:0600058845885TRLO0LSE
290365.50 16:17:0600058845886TRLO0LSE
252365.50 16:17:0600058845887TRLO0LSE
489365.50 16:17:0600058845888TRLO0LSE
112365.50 16:17:0600058845889TRLO0LSE
1050365.50 16:19:3000058846082TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
