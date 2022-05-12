Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 364.6850 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 367.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 360 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,530,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,561,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1675 362.50 08:24:13 00058816459TRLO0 LSE 600 362.50 08:24:13 00058816460TRLO0 LSE 815 362.50 08:24:13 00058816461TRLO0 LSE 1592 362.00 08:30:29 00058816986TRLO0 LSE 950 361.00 08:31:47 00058817129TRLO0 LSE 640 361.00 08:31:47 00058817130TRLO0 LSE 1673 360.50 08:42:15 00058817772TRLO0 LSE 1538 360.00 08:47:30 00058817947TRLO0 LSE 934 360.00 08:47:30 00058817948TRLO0 LSE 574 360.00 08:47:30 00058817949TRLO0 LSE 494 360.50 08:52:29 00058818303TRLO0 LSE 133 360.50 08:52:29 00058818304TRLO0 LSE 111 360.50 08:52:29 00058818305TRLO0 LSE 310 360.50 08:52:29 00058818306TRLO0 LSE 552 361.50 09:12:51 00058819463TRLO0 LSE 400 362.00 09:12:51 00058819464TRLO0 LSE 1053 362.00 09:12:51 00058819465TRLO0 LSE 144 362.00 09:19:57 00058819805TRLO0 LSE 9 364.50 09:29:25 00058820318TRLO0 LSE 2608 364.50 09:30:11 00058820362TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 09:30:11 00058820363TRLO0 LSE 703 364.50 09:31:35 00058820444TRLO0 LSE 1532 364.50 09:38:20 00058820808TRLO0 LSE 730 364.50 09:38:20 00058820809TRLO0 LSE 1145 364.50 09:38:20 00058820810TRLO0 LSE 1689 364.00 09:46:09 00058821307TRLO0 LSE 730 365.50 10:24:38 00058823951TRLO0 LSE 874 365.50 10:24:38 00058823952TRLO0 LSE 1691 365.50 10:24:38 00058823953TRLO0 LSE 241 365.00 10:24:38 00058823954TRLO0 LSE 755 365.00 10:53:10 00058825107TRLO0 LSE 618 365.00 10:53:10 00058825108TRLO0 LSE 228 365.00 10:53:10 00058825109TRLO0 LSE 555 365.00 10:53:10 00058825110TRLO0 LSE 1003 365.00 10:53:10 00058825111TRLO0 LSE 1482 364.00 10:53:30 00058825130TRLO0 LSE 626 363.50 10:53:34 00058825137TRLO0 LSE 911 363.50 11:05:17 00058825417TRLO0 LSE 1392 363.50 11:05:17 00058825418TRLO0 LSE 643 362.50 11:12:37 00058825659TRLO0 LSE 968 362.50 11:12:37 00058825660TRLO0 LSE 636 364.00 11:34:09 00058826181TRLO0 LSE 17 366.00 11:52:55 00058826691TRLO0 LSE 17 366.00 11:52:55 00058826692TRLO0 LSE 22 366.00 11:52:55 00058826693TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 11:53:26 00058826703TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 11:53:26 00058826704TRLO0 LSE 2643 366.50 11:53:26 00058826705TRLO0 LSE 202 366.00 11:54:09 00058826738TRLO0 LSE 364 366.00 11:54:11 00058826739TRLO0 LSE 157 366.00 11:54:11 00058826740TRLO0 LSE 136 367.50 12:01:06 00058827187TRLO0 LSE 139 367.50 12:01:39 00058827191TRLO0 LSE 2625 367.50 12:05:10 00058827335TRLO0 LSE 424 367.50 12:05:10 00058827336TRLO0 LSE 1141 367.00 12:07:59 00058827485TRLO0 LSE 290 367.00 12:08:00 00058827486TRLO0 LSE 350 367.00 12:08:01 00058827487TRLO0 LSE 1432 366.50 12:09:36 00058827535TRLO0 LSE 47 366.50 13:00:02 00058829779TRLO0 LSE 308 366.50 13:00:02 00058829780TRLO0 LSE 1063 366.50 13:00:02 00058829781TRLO0 LSE 1421 366.50 13:00:02 00058829782TRLO0 LSE 1200 366.00 13:14:10 00058830399TRLO0 LSE 312 366.00 13:14:10 00058830400TRLO0 LSE 304 365.50 13:16:22 00058830449TRLO0 LSE 15 365.50 13:16:22 00058830450TRLO0 LSE 15 365.50 13:18:23 00058830580TRLO0 LSE 131 365.50 13:19:25 00058830655TRLO0 LSE 7 366.00 13:29:49 00058831017TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 13:29:49 00058831018TRLO0 LSE 70 366.00 13:29:49 00058831019TRLO0 LSE 43 366.00 13:29:49 00058831020TRLO0 LSE 49 366.00 13:29:49 00058831021TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 13:29:50 00058831022TRLO0 LSE 1115 366.00 13:29:50 00058831023TRLO0 LSE 54 365.50 13:30:02 00058831162TRLO0 LSE 1440 365.50 13:30:02 00058831166TRLO0 LSE 1507 365.50 13:30:02 00058831167TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 13:30:02 00058831168TRLO0 LSE 364 365.50 13:30:02 00058831175TRLO0 LSE 221 365.50 13:37:52 00058832054TRLO0 LSE 1296 365.50 13:37:52 00058832055TRLO0 LSE 352 364.50 13:46:15 00058832707TRLO0 LSE 1051 364.50 13:46:15 00058832708TRLO0 LSE 1604 364.50 13:51:16 00058833036TRLO0 LSE 1473 364.50 13:53:33 00058833300TRLO0 LSE 1200 364.00 14:21:20 00058835902TRLO0 LSE 330 364.00 14:21:20 00058835903TRLO0 LSE 156 365.00 14:26:43 00058836335TRLO0 LSE 1047 365.00 14:26:43 00058836336TRLO0 LSE 266 365.00 14:26:44 00058836338TRLO0 LSE 37 364.50 14:29:02 00058836490TRLO0 LSE 143 364.50 14:29:02 00058836491TRLO0 LSE 400 365.00 14:30:43 00058836684TRLO0 LSE 522 365.00 14:30:43 00058836685TRLO0 LSE 1365 365.00 14:33:43 00058836977TRLO0 LSE 1676 365.00 14:33:43 00058836978TRLO0 LSE 400 365.00 14:33:43 00058836979TRLO0 LSE 393 365.00 14:33:43 00058836980TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 14:33:43 00058836981TRLO0 LSE 112 365.00 14:33:43 00058836982TRLO0 LSE 65 365.50 14:50:12 00058838676TRLO0 LSE 673 365.50 14:51:36 00058838799TRLO0 LSE 529 365.50 14:51:36 00058838800TRLO0 LSE 41 365.50 14:51:36 00058838801TRLO0 LSE 699 365.50 14:51:36 00058838802TRLO0 LSE 1446 365.50 14:56:22 00058839179TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 14:56:22 00058839180TRLO0 LSE 279 365.50 14:56:22 00058839181TRLO0 LSE 397 365.50 14:56:22 00058839182TRLO0 LSE 624 365.50 14:56:22 00058839183TRLO0 LSE 115 365.00 15:00:29 00058839541TRLO0 LSE 730 365.00 15:00:29 00058839542TRLO0 LSE 662 365.00 15:00:29 00058839543TRLO0 LSE 1601 364.50 15:09:42 00058840635TRLO0 LSE 1624 365.00 15:22:59 00058841745TRLO0 LSE 447 364.50 15:23:04 00058841760TRLO0 LSE 527 364.50 15:24:05 00058841861TRLO0 LSE 169 365.50 15:29:06 00058842148TRLO0 LSE 182 365.50 15:30:18 00058842222TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 15:30:18 00058842223TRLO0 LSE 703 365.50 15:30:18 00058842224TRLO0 LSE 1609 365.50 15:30:18 00058842225TRLO0 LSE 1333 365.00 15:35:35 00058842677TRLO0 LSE 86 365.00 15:35:35 00058842678TRLO0 LSE 1520 365.00 15:45:14 00058843353TRLO0 LSE 161 365.00 15:45:14 00058843354TRLO0 LSE 248 365.50 15:49:10 00058843654TRLO0 LSE 730 365.50 15:49:10 00058843655TRLO0 LSE 434 365.50 15:49:10 00058843656TRLO0 LSE 1560 365.00 15:51:27 00058843749TRLO0 LSE 19 365.50 16:03:01 00058844512TRLO0 LSE 311 365.50 16:07:00 00058844986TRLO0 LSE 123 365.50 16:07:00 00058844987TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 16:07:00 00058844988TRLO0 LSE 228 365.50 16:07:00 00058844989TRLO0 LSE 791 365.50 16:07:00 00058844990TRLO0 LSE 714 366.00 16:14:02 00058845570TRLO0 LSE 21 366.00 16:14:02 00058845571TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 16:14:02 00058845572TRLO0 LSE 672 366.00 16:14:02 00058845573TRLO0 LSE 288 366.00 16:14:02 00058845574TRLO0 LSE 79 366.00 16:14:02 00058845575TRLO0 LSE 241 365.50 16:17:06 00058845884TRLO0 LSE 168 365.50 16:17:06 00058845885TRLO0 LSE 290 365.50 16:17:06 00058845886TRLO0 LSE 252 365.50 16:17:06 00058845887TRLO0 LSE 489 365.50 16:17:06 00058845888TRLO0 LSE 112 365.50 16:17:06 00058845889TRLO0 LSE 1050 365.50 16:19:30 00058846082TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com